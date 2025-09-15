Corporate

TVB Bags Eleven Spark Awards 2025 Including Media of the Year

September 15, 2025 | 15:10
(0) user say
Cross screen fintech campaign drove ninety eight per cent card uptake, offering marketers a downloadable case study loaded with TVB advertising ROI phrases.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, in collaboration with TVB, secured 11 awards — comprising four golds, five silvers, and two bronzes at the Spark Awards 2025 for their innovative campaigns, showcasing the magic of TVB storytelling and strategic partnerships. Organised by Hong Kong's leading marketing magazine MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Spark Awards honour media and advertising campaigns with outstanding performance over the past year. TVB was crowned "Media of the Year" for the first time, making it the highlight of the event.

HSBC's 160th Anniversary campaign, leveraging TVB's news archives, blended heritage with authentic storytelling, resonating deeply with audiences. The PayMe CNY campaign, on the other hand transformed the tradition of "giving lai see" into a city-wide event via TVB's live broadcasts, achieving large-scale digital engagement at home during the festive season.

The HSBC Queen of Finance campaign, featuring TVB actress Charmaine Sheh, turned complex financial topics into relatable narratives through a four-part video series on TVB's Scoop. It garnered 5.6 million views in the Greater Bay Area, drove a five-year high in customer acquisition, and generated HK$4.2 million in earned media value, positioning HSBC as a trusted life partner.

Standard Chartered Bank's award-winning "Le Grand Tour de Osaka" campaign, which ran from December 2023 to November 2024, positioned the bank as the ultimate travel companion for affluent and high-net-worth customers. Backed by its Hong Kong Affluent Travel Study 2024, which revealed this segment's appetite for premium experiences and frequent travel, the bank partnered with Cathay Pacific to offer over 400 clients exclusive chartered flights to Taipei and Osaka. In collaboration with TVB, the campaign produced "Le Grand Tour de Taipei/ Osaka"—a 120‑minute celebrity‑fronted travel documentary featuring Priscilla Wong and Samantha Ko—which extended its reach across the Greater Bay Area, driving growth in new-to-bank customers and Asia Miles Time Deposit accounts while redefining the concept of travel banking.

These campaigns are a testament to TVB's unmatched storytelling prowess and unrivalled reach—proving that when powerful narratives meet mass influence, television can create deep brand connections and deliver measurable business impact.

Award list:
TVB

1. Media of the Year

HSBC

2. Best Audience Acquisition & Retention Strategy - (Gold)

Campaign: PayMe CNY

3. Best Media Campaign-Creative - (Gold)

Campaign: Queen of Finance

4. Best Media Campaign-Targeted Audience - (Silver)

Campaign: Queen of Finance

5. Best Promotion Strategy - (Silver)

Campaign: Queen of Finance

6. Best Storytelling Campaign - (Silver)

Campaign: HSBC 160th Anniversary

7. Best Partnership Strategy - (Silver)

Campaign: HSBC 160th Anniversary

8. Best Use of Branded Content- (Silver)

Campaign: HSBC 160th Anniversary

Standard Chartered Bank

9. Best Media Campaign-Targeted Audience - (Gold)

Campaign: Le Grand Tour de Osaka

10. Best Engagement Strategy - (Gold)

Campaign: Le Grand Tour de Osaka

11. Best Sponsorship Campaign - (Bronze)

Campaign: Le Grand Tour de Osaka

12. Best Use of Branded Content - (Bronze)

Campaign: Le Grand Tour de Osaka

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 電視廣播有限公司（TVB）

