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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trip.com launches autumn sale and Sydney traveler initiative

May 01, 2026 | 06:00
(0) user say
The Chinese online travel platform introduced promotional campaigns including seasonal discounts and Southeast Asia packages for Australian customers.

SYDNEY, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel service provider Trip.com has today unveiled the details of one of its most anticipated events of the season—the 5.5 May Autumn Mega Sale. Taking place exclusively on Tuesday, 5 May, the event offers savvy travellers unprecedented access to domestic and international escapes.

The platform will feature a 12-hour schedule of timed drops, including 50% off hotel and flight promo codes, $29 domestic fares for major eligible Australian cities and up to $149 for international flights to Bali and Ho Chi Minh City. These high-value coupons and/or discounts are designed to make travel more accessible for the Australian market throughout the Autumn season.

"Big Day" Drop Schedule on 5 May

A range of exclusive offers will be released in stages throughout the day (all times AEST):

  • 6:00am: Premium airline coupons from Vietnam Airlines, Thai Airways, China Airlines and more, alongside special perks at Perth Airport.
  • 11:30am:Up to 50% off flight coupons (discount caps apply).
  • 12:00pm:$29 domestic fares for flights connecting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast, alongside internationalflights to Bali from $109 and Ho Chi Minh City from $149.
  • 2:00pm:Up to50% off hotel coupons (minimum of 2-night stay) and a dedicated flash sale across top-tier Asia hotels.
  • 6:00pm: $25 off promo codes for all flight and hotel bookings, except domestic flights within China.

Exclusive Booking Incentives

As an added incentive, travellers who book any flight departing from an eligible Australian city to Singapore between midnight on 5 May and 2am on 6 May will be eligible to enter a draw* to win a two-night stay at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong by IHG.

Additionally, 2,000 Trip Coins will be awarded to travellers booking any flight departing from an eligible Australian city for two or more people in a single booking. These Trip Coins are valid for three months, with the offer exclusively available for bookings made between 8:00pm on 5 May and 1:59am on 6 May (AEST).

Full-Suite Travel Support

Beyond the timed drops, a comprehensive range of discounts will be available to support every stage of the journey. Holidaymakers can stay connected with 50% off eSIMs and explore more for less with Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals on attractions across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For seamless transit, Trip.com is also offering 50% off car hire and package tours and a $100 off code from Avis & Budget Car Rentals at no minimum spend, alongside up to 30% off airport transfers and up to 50% off high-speed rail in China, Europe, and Japan.

Bonus Feature: "Seek Southeast Asia" for Sydney Travellers

In collaboration with Sydney Airport, Trip.com is also running the 'Seek Southeast Asia' campaign, inviting Sydney-based travellers to explore Southeast Asian destinations including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Available through 29 May, the initiative features high-impact flight vouchers of up to $100 off paired with 5% discounts on hotel stays of three nights or more. The campaign also integrates essential "last-mile" logistics, including 8% off car hire, up to 10% off airport transfers, and dedicated deals on local eSIMs and attractions. Highlighting the premium nature of the offer, travellers booking flights from Sydney to Thailand can enter a draw* for a two-night luxury stay at a five-star beach resort in Koh Samui.

Travellers are encouraged to download the Trip.com app now to prepare for both campaigns.

Terms and Conditions apply. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. Please note that all deals are in AEST time.

For more information, please visit https://au.trip.com/.

*Campaign terms: Both campaigns are hosted on separate landing pages with unique terms and conditions. Giveaway entries are independent and tied to specific campaign pages used; therefore, participation in both draws requires separate qualifying bookings on each respective page.

By PR Newswire

Trip.com

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trip.com Autumn Mega Sale Travel platform

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