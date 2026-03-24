Trip.com reports rising international interest in Guangzhou and Zhuhai

Chimelong Safari Park one-day ticket: RM240.19

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom one-day ticket: RM315.69

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, reports growing demand for travel to China, with Guangzhou and Zhuhai emerging as popular destinations among international visitors, particularly from Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.Among the key drivers is Chimelong Resort, a leading entertainment and hospitality brand in China, known for its integrated resort model combining theme parks, marine attractions and safari experiences. These offerings position the resort as a one-stop destination for travelers seeking diverse experiences ranging from thrill rides to wildlife encounters.At Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai Hengqin, visitors can explore marine attractions through a panoramic aquarium viewing panel measuring 8.3 meters in height and 39.6 meters in width. Signature experiences include the "Polar Explorer" roller coaster, which simulates travel through icy terrain, and the interactive "Battle of the Pirates" water-based attraction, offering seasonal family entertainment.The Chimelong Spaceship, a space-themed indoor marine science park, is marketed as one of the world's largest indoor amusement parks, combining marine life exhibits such as orcas with immersive attractions including the "Bermuda Storm" motion simulator and "Deep Sea Submarine."In Guangzhou, Chimelong Safari Park features over 300 species of animals, including the world's only surviving giant panda triplets — Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku, representing a milestone in panda conservation. In late 2024, Mengmeng gave birth to a cub, Mei Zhu, further enhancing the park's appeal to visitors.Trip.com data indicates increasing interest in family-friendly attractions, edutainment experiences and wildlife tourism, with integrated resorts playing a central role in itinerary planning.Through its platform, Trip.com enables seamless booking of transportation, accommodation, attraction tickets and travel packages, offering a one-stop travel solution. Indicative pricing available on the platform includes:Booking information available via Trip.comAccommodation options across Chimelong resorts further support diversified travel needs. In Guangzhou, visitors can choose from Chimelong Hotel, Chimelong Xiangjiang Hotel and Chimelong Panda Hotel, featuring themes such as wildlife, Lingnan culture and family-oriented panda experiences.In Zhuhai Hengqin, accommodation options include Chimelong Spaceship Hotel, Chimelong Penguin Hotel, Chimelong Hengqin Bay Hotel and Chimelong Circus Hotel, catering to a wide range of traveler preferences.As demand for experiential and integrated travel continues to grow, Trip.com expects destinations such as Chimelong Resort to remain key drivers of China's tourism development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.