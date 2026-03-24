Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trip.com reports rising international interest in Guangzhou and Zhuhai

March 24, 2026 | 13:48
(0) user say
The online travel platform observed increasing foreign bookings for the Pearl River Delta cities as China travel demand recovers.
GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, reports growing demand for travel to China, with Guangzhou and Zhuhai emerging as popular destinations among international visitors, particularly from Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

Among the key drivers is Chimelong Resort, a leading entertainment and hospitality brand in China, known for its integrated resort model combining theme parks, marine attractions and safari experiences. These offerings position the resort as a one-stop destination for travelers seeking diverse experiences ranging from thrill rides to wildlife encounters.

At Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai Hengqin, visitors can explore marine attractions through a panoramic aquarium viewing panel measuring 8.3 meters in height and 39.6 meters in width. Signature experiences include the "Polar Explorer" roller coaster, which simulates travel through icy terrain, and the interactive "Battle of the Pirates" water-based attraction, offering seasonal family entertainment.

The Chimelong Spaceship, a space-themed indoor marine science park, is marketed as one of the world's largest indoor amusement parks, combining marine life exhibits such as orcas with immersive attractions including the "Bermuda Storm" motion simulator and "Deep Sea Submarine."

In Guangzhou, Chimelong Safari Park features over 300 species of animals, including the world's only surviving giant panda triplets — Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku, representing a milestone in panda conservation. In late 2024, Mengmeng gave birth to a cub, Mei Zhu, further enhancing the park's appeal to visitors.

Trip.com data indicates increasing interest in family-friendly attractions, edutainment experiences and wildlife tourism, with integrated resorts playing a central role in itinerary planning.

Through its platform, Trip.com enables seamless booking of transportation, accommodation, attraction tickets and travel packages, offering a one-stop travel solution. Indicative pricing available on the platform includes:
  • Chimelong Safari Park one-day ticket: RM240.19
  • Chimelong Ocean Kingdom one-day ticket: RM315.69
Booking information available via Trip.com

Accommodation options across Chimelong resorts further support diversified travel needs. In Guangzhou, visitors can choose from Chimelong Hotel, Chimelong Xiangjiang Hotel and Chimelong Panda Hotel, featuring themes such as wildlife, Lingnan culture and family-oriented panda experiences.

In Zhuhai Hengqin, accommodation options include Chimelong Spaceship Hotel, Chimelong Penguin Hotel, Chimelong Hengqin Bay Hotel and Chimelong Circus Hotel, catering to a wide range of traveler preferences.

As demand for experiential and integrated travel continues to grow, Trip.com expects destinations such as Chimelong Resort to remain key drivers of China's tourism development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trip.com

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trip.com Guangzhou Zhuhai

Related Contents

Guangzhou furniture expo showcases smart manufacturing era

Guangzhou furniture expo showcases smart manufacturing era

Trip.com analyzes three years of AI travel assistant usage patterns

Trip.com analyzes three years of AI travel assistant usage patterns

Trip.com launches Go Explore promotional sale across travel categories

Trip.com launches Go Explore promotional sale across travel categories

Trip.com Predicts Extended Premium Travel Trend

Trip.com Predicts Extended Premium Travel Trend

Trip.com Group Issues Corporate Announcement

Trip.com Group Issues Corporate Announcement

Yunnan showcases top 10 Trip.Best experiences, unpacking Southeast Asia travel trends

Yunnan showcases top 10 Trip.Best experiences, unpacking Southeast Asia travel trends

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020