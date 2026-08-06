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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SMU professor joins World Bank-backed skills panel

August 06, 2026 | 10:15
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Professor David Chan of Singapore Management University was appointed to a new global expert panel jointly established by the World Bank Group and the Center for Global Development to address skills, incomes and poverty.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean psychologist Professor David Chan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) has been appointed to a new global expert panel jointly established by the World Bank Group and the Center for Global Development. The Global Advisory Panel on Skills (GAPS) is tasked with identifying the most effective skills interventions to raise incomes and reduce poverty in low- and middle-income countries, as governments worldwide grapple with widening skills gaps due to lack of enabling environments amid the advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven transformation.

The international expert panel's recommendations are expected to help inform how governments and international development organisations invest in workforce training and skills policies. The panel appointment comes at a time when countries across the world are accelerating investments in workforce reskilling and lifelong learning to remain competitive amid rapid technological change.

Drawing on and sorting through the global evidence, the expert panel will review what works in helping workers and societies adapt to AI, demographic shifts and evolving workforce needs, with its recommendations expected to inform international policy on skills development and employment.

Professor Chan is one of up to 22 experts selected from academia, public policy and professional practice worldwide to serve on the international advisory panel. He was invited to join the panel for his expertise in the social and behavioural sciences and background in evidence-based policymaking, particularly his leadership in research methods and work on how individuals adapt to changes at work.

The global expert panel is independent of but complements the World Bank Group's High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs co-chaired by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Chile President Michelle Bachelet. Both the council on jobs and the expert panel on skills are initiatives operating in parallel under the World Bank Group, but they have distinct roles.

The global expert panel on skills will serve as the analytical and evidence-driven engine for intervention recommendations that directly feeds into the broader objectives of the advisory council on jobs. Similar to the advisory council on jobs, members of the global advisory panel on skills are appointed for an initial two-year term and may be renewed for subsequent terms.

Professor Chan, who has been the first Singaporean and first Asian to receive several prestigious international psychology awards recognising both his scientific achievements and their real-world impact, said:

"I'm humbled and honoured to be invited to serve on this global expert panel for a worthy cause. I hope we can help translate rigorous scientific evidence into practical solutions that enable countries to respond to rapid technological and economic change, particularly by helping people develop the skills and adaptability needed for the future of work."

On what he thinks of the significance of his international reputation and the appointment of a Singaporean to this important global initiative, he said:

"The significance is not only about one individual Singaporean. It is a timely reinforcement of how people with different expertise and background, as individuals and collectively as a team, can play important roles in contributing solutions to challenges and make real, meaningful impact in various ways. Of course, it is good that Singapore has a voice in these important international efforts. But ultimately, a reminder that we must never forget is, whether we are formally recognised or not, what matters is the positive and practical difference we can all help make to people's lives, locally or globally".

www.smu.edu.sg

By PR Newswire

SMU Office of Corporate Communications & Marketing

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TagTag:
SMU Singapore Management University Professor David Chan Global expert panel

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