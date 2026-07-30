Youlife receives Nasdaq notification letter

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YOUL) ("Youlife" or the "Company"), a leading global blue-collar lifetime service platform, today announced that it received a notification letter, dated July 27, 2026 (the "Notification Letter"), from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq"), indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Class A ordinary share, par value US$0.0001 per share, has been below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notification Letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ADSs.

The Company would like to clarify that the Notification Letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. Pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 25, 2027 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by January 25, 2027, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar-day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, except for the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and January 25, 2027, and is considering its options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company is currently in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing standards. The Notification Letter does not affect the Company's business operations, its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements or contractual obligations.

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