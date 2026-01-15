Toku Becomes First SGX Listing of 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku Ltd. ("Toku" or the "Company"), a Singapore-incorporated AI-powered customer experience (CX) platform, today registered its offer document (the "Offer Document") in connection with the proposed initial public offering (the "IPO") and listing of its ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on the Catalist Board ("Catalist") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading ("SGX-ST").[1]

PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor, Issue Manager, Underwriter and Co-Placement Agent for the IPO, while CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the Co-Placement Agent.

The Company has received indications of interest from Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, Lion Global Investors Limited (as investment manager for and on behalf of its clients), Amova Asset Management Asia, Ginko-AGT Global Growth Fund and pre-IPO investors, namely Asdew Acquisitions Pte Ltd, ICH Synergrowth Fund and Mr Han Seng Juan to participate in the offering. Mrs Lim Hwee Hua is the Non-Independent, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Toku provides enterprise customers with a comprehensive 360° customer experience (CX) platform to seamlessly orchestrate all conversations across voice, chat, email and other digital channels, while navigating complex regulatory, linguistic and infrastructure requirements.

Building AI-Powered Solutions for Complex and Fragmented Markets

Incorporated in Singapore in December 2017, Toku develops technology specifically designed for complex and fragmented markets. Unlike global incumbents who typically prioritise standardised solutions deployed uniformly across all markets, Toku differentiates through deep telecommunications expertise, localised AI, and compliance-driven delivery. Toku's products and solutions suite includes transcription, summarisation, sentiment analysis, and conversation analytics, which deliver high accuracy in multilingual environments such as those across APAC. The end-to-end platform also integrates conversational AI along with Agentic AI for reasoning, multi-step autonomy, and API-driven actions, enabling enterprises to manage customer interactions securely and at scale across channels and jurisdictions.

"The way enterprises manage customer engagement is undergoing a fundamental shift. What were once separate systems for operations, sales, and marketing interactions are now converging into unified platforms, with AI acting as an accelerant," said Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku. "This shift is particularly significant in regions like Asia Pacific, where local complexity has historically limited the effectiveness of global incumbents. Toku is built to capture this opportunity. We combine cloud communications expertise with AI designed specifically for markets with multiple languages and diverse regulatory environments."

The platform serves enterprise clients across diverse industries including financial services, healthcare and shared economy services as well as government agencies, with operations spanning 34 countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa.

The company controls its entire technology and solution delivery stack, from connectivity infrastructure through to AI applications and professional services implementation, reducing reliance on third-party providers and enabling faster innovation cycles.

Addressing a Growing Market

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global contact centre solutions market is projected to reach US$21.58 billion in revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from US$10.52 billion in revenue in 2024. In Asia Pacific specifically, Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) revenue is expected to grow at 13.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Mr Laboulle added: "As enterprises increasingly prioritise intelligent, compliant customer engagement, the market opportunity continues to expand. This listing enables us to accelerate investment in AI, grow our partner ecosystem, and pursue strategic acquisitions. We welcome new shareholders to join us as we capitalise this significant growth opportunity."

Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Toku, said: "With data sovereignty and responsible AI becoming strategic priorities across both public and private sectors, Toku is well-positioned to meet the region's growing demand for trusted, compliant citizen and customer engagement. I am pleased to support a homegrown company building for these realities."

The Invitation

The Invitation is in respect of 65,000,000 Invitation Shares, comprising of 2,000,000 Public Offer Shares at S$0.25 per share and 63,000,000 Placement Shares at S$0.25 per share. The offer period opens on 14 January 2026 immediately upon registration of the Offer Document and closes on 20 January 2026, 12:00 noon SGT. Trading of the Company's Shares is expected to commence on a "ready" basis at 9:00 am SGT on 22 January 2026.

For further information regarding the Invitation, please refer to the Offer Document. Copies of the Offer Document and the Application Forms may be obtained on request, subject to availability, during office hours from the offices of the Issue Manager and the Co-Placement Agents. Anyone wishing to subscribe for or acquire any of the Invitation Shares will need to make an application in the manner set out in the Offer Document.

The Offer Document and Product Highlights Sheet are also available on the SGX-ST website at http://www.sgx.com.

Use of Proceeds

The Company expects to allocate a portion of the proceeds towards accelerating the expansion of its AI-powered 360° CX platform, including investments in proprietary technology development, research and development initiatives, talent acquisition, channel partner ecosystem development, and expansion into strategic markets across APAC, LATAM, MENA and Europe.

In addition, part of the proceeds will be set aside as a cash reserve to strengthen the Company's financial position, enhance liquidity, and ensure sufficient working capital to support ongoing operational requirements.

The Company also expects to deploy a portion of the proceeds towards potential strategic acquisitions, partnerships and general corporate purposes, in line with its broader growth and market expansion strategy.

A portion of the proceeds will further be used for the repayment of shareholders' loans.

Business Strategies and Future Plans

Toku plans to accelerate growth through a partner-led go-to-market model designed for scale, continued investment in its AI capabilities, and geographic expansion into the Middle East, Europe and North America. The Company is also pursuing strategic acquisitions that complement its technology portfolio or accelerate entry into new markets.

[1] Capitalised terms used herein shall, unless otherwise defined, bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Document

For more information about Toku, visit toku.co