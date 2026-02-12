Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day arrives in Australia at the height of summer. During this season, cleaning shifts from a routine obligation to something that quietly supports a modern way of living. From sandy floors and pet hair to post-gathering messes, summer living calls for intelligent solutions that adapt seamlessly to everyday life. This Valentine's Day, Tineco invites couples to rethink traditional gifting with smart cleaning solutions that keep homes fresh through the warmer months, while making daily living feel lighter, calmer, and unmistakably modern.

Smart Gifts for Summer-Ready Homes

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6

Valentine's Day Offer: AUD 429 (RRP AUD 899)

Designed to reach where everyday cleaning often misses, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 features a 180° lay-flat design that easily slides under beds, sofas and low furniture. Triple-sided edge cleaning tackles skirting boards, while iLoop™ Technology automatically adjusts power based on the mess detected. The FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System rinses and dries the unit after use for low-effort upkeep.

FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch

Valentine's Day Offer: AUD 849 (RRP AUD 1,198)

The FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch offers flexible, whole-home cleaning in one streamlined solution. Its 5-in-1 design switches seamlessly between floor washing and vacuuming, handling wet and dry messes across floors, furniture and tight spaces. Anti-tangle brush systems reduce hair wrap, while the upgraded FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System delivers a more hygienic, low-maintenance clean.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist & S7 Artist

Valentine's Day Offer: AUD 999 (RRP AUD 1,199) & AUD 679 (RRP AUD 899)

Blending everyday performance with design-led appeal, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist delivers smooth handling, edge-to-edge reach and a 180° lay-flat design for easy movement throughout the home. A dynamic 3D display and LED headlight provide real-time guidance, supported by up to 75 minutes of runtime.

For smaller homes, the FLOOR ONE S7 Artist offers the same refined design with up to 50 minutes of runtime.

PURE ONE Station 5

Valentine's Day Offer: AUD 559 (RRP AUD 799)

Designed for low-maintenance vacuuming, the PURE ONE Station 5 features a 3-in-1 Smart Station that charges, stores and automatically empties the dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris. With strong suction, a LED headlight and a ZeroTangle brush head, it handles dust and pet hair across floors and elevated surfaces with ease.

Valentine's Day promotional pricing is available from February 16 to March 1. To explore Tineco's full range of intelligent cleaning solutions, visit Tineco Amazon Store.

For more information, visit au.tineco.com.