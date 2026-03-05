Corporate

Yarbo M Series raises $1 million on Kickstarter in two hours

March 05, 2026 | 00:58
The robotic lawn care system manufacturer surpassed its crowdfunding target within hours of campaign launch, demonstrating strong consumer demand for autonomous outdoor equipment.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard robotics manufacturer Yarbo's newly launched M Series surpassed US$1 million in funding within 2 hours on Kickstarter, backed by over 200 supporters, reflecting clear market interest ahead of its official retail and strong demand for a modular, all-season yard robot designed for everyday homes.

After debuting the M Series at CES 2026, Yarbo launched the product through a Kickstarter crowdfunding from March 4 to April 20. Built on Yarbo's modular DNA, the M Series delivers an intelligent, automated approach to everyday yard care while helping reduce time and operational complexity. Key highlights include:

1. One Core, Four Jobs.

The M Series supports interchangeable modules for every season, from mowing and trimming to leaf collection and snow clearing. Powered by a universal Core, the system replaces multiple single-purpose outdoor machines.

2. Easy Setup - Drop, Map, Go.

The M Series delivers a low learning curve and setup in minutes. Users can simply place the robot on the lawn, map the area, and let it get to work automatically—without buried wires, ladders, or complex calibration.

3. Compact Size. Strong performance.

The M Series delivers up to 220 lbs of towing capacity for demanding yard tasks, climbs slopes up to 35° (70%), and crosses 2-inch steps with ease. It navigates complex terrain such as pavers, roots, and uneven surfaces while reaching narrow mowing zones along fences and edges that bulkier machines often miss, all while remaining easy to push, store, and maintain.

4. High-Speed Wireless Charging. Replaceable Battery.

The high-power wireless charging system charges the 10 Ah battery from 10% to 90% in about 30 minutes, delivering up to three times faster charging than traditional charging methods while significantly reducing downtime and maximizing daily coverage.

With the M Series, Yarbo brings a solution designed to handle the complex terrain of standard residential yards, such as narrow pathways and tighter outdoor spaces. To better serve homeowners with different yard sizes, the M Series also offers multiple battery options, enabling a more tailored balance of runtime, coverage, and performance for individual yard care needs.

"The success of the M Series launch on Kickstarter highlights a shift in consumer demand toward versatile, autonomous yard care solutions," said Kenneth Kohlmann, Co-Founder and VP at Yarbo. "This new series represents a pivotal expansion for Yarbo, allowing us to scale our vision of the smart yard to a much broader market. We are thrilled by the campaign's momentum and look forward to bringing the new M Series to our growing community."

The M Series is now live on Kickstarter, offering exclusive early-backer pricing starting at $2,099. Supporters can back the campaign and reserve their unit through Kickstarter.

For more information on Yarbo M Series, please visit: mseries.yarbo.com

By PR Newswire

Yarbo M Series Kickstarter

