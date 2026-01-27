Tineco Launches Winter Floor Care Range

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern homes continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for appliances that strike the right balance between performance, design, and practicality. Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor care solutions, brings this philosophy to life through a refined product portfolio designed to support modern living with smarter, more balanced cleaning experiences.

By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, Tineco's latest range addresses a broad spectrum of household needs — from effective wet-dry floor care to effortless cordless vacuuming — all while remaining intuitive and accessible for everyday use.

Designed for effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces

For homes where dust and debris tend to accumulate under furniture and along edges, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 makes thorough floor cleaning simpler and more efficient. Its 180° lay-flat design slides seamlessly beneath beds, sofas, and low cabinetry, helping remove dust and allergens from areas that are often overlooked during routine cleaning.

Triple-sided edge cleaning reaches as close as 0.2 inches from skirting boards, while up to 40 minutes of runtime supports uninterrupted cleaning across rooms. Powered by iLoop™ Technology, the Stretch S6 automatically adjusts performance based on the mess detected, allowing users to focus on their space rather than the settings. After cleaning, the FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System rinses and dries the entire unit, keeping it fresh and ready for the next use.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $429 and savings of 52%.

Designed for flexible, whole-home cleaning without compromise

For households seeking one tool that adapts easily to different cleaning tasks, FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch delivers true multi-function versatility. Designed as a 5-in-1 solution, it transitions effortlessly between floor washing and vacuuming, handling wet and dry messes, hard floors, furniture surfaces, and hard-to-reach crevices throughout the house.

At the core of this flexibility is SwitchPro Motor, which enables smooth switching between modes without interrupting cleaning. DualBlock Anti-Tangle and ZeroTangle brush designs work together to prevent hair and pet fur from wrapping around the brush, ensuring consistent performance with minimal maintenance. After use, the upgraded FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System uses 85°C heated water and hot air to thoroughly clean and dry internal components, delivering a more hygienic and hassle-free ownership experience.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $849 and savings of 29%.

Designed for everyday performance with an artistic touch

For households that value both performance and design, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist brings together full-featured floor care and an elegant, artist-inspired aesthetic. Built for high-efficiency everyday use, it delivers smooth steering, effortless manoeuvrability, and edge-to-edge reach, allowing users to move easily from room to room.

SmoothDrive™ Technology supports responsive handling, while a low-profile, 180° lay-flat design provides access beneath furniture. A dynamic display with shifting 3D lighting, combined with an LED headlight, offers clear, real-time guidance throughout the cleaning process. With up to 75 minutes of runtime, the S9 Artist is designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions that feel intuitive and refined.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $899 and savings of 25%.

For smaller homes or shorter cleaning routines, FLOOR ONE S7 Artist offers a streamlined alternative, delivering up to 50 minutes of runtime and the same design-led experience, just without the SmoothDrive™ system.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $679 and savings of 24%.

Designed for low-maintenance, worry-free vacuuming

For busy households that want to minimise hands-on maintenance, PURE ONE Station 5 transforms cordless vacuuming into a cleaner, more automated routine. Its 3-in-1 Smart Station charges, stores, and automatically empties the dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris without manual contact.

With 175W of suction power, a 120° wide green LED headlight, and a ZeroTangle brush head, the Station 5 captures everything from fine dust to pet hair across floors and elevated surfaces. Up to 70 minutes of runtime supports whole-home cleaning, while a 2-in-1 crevice brush with an extendable tube makes it easier to reach shelves, curtains, ceiling corners, and other high or narrow spaces. The result is a practical, efficient solution that fits seamlessly into everyday living.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $559 and savings of 30%.

For more information, visit au.tineco.com.