Tineco Gains Global Attention at CES 2026

January 13, 2026 | 06:16
(0) user say
The smart appliance manufacturer's vision for modern living captured widespread media coverage at the technology showcase, highlighting its innovative approach to household solutions and intelligent home care products.

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 marked an important milestone for Tineco, as the brand's Modern Living vision resonated with global media, industry experts, and the CES audience. Showcasing thoughtfully engineered floor care solutions within immersive, home-inspired environments, Tineco emerged from the show with multiple prestigious media awards, reinforcing its position as a brand redefining how intelligent cleaning integrates into modern homes.

Rather than presenting products in isolation, Tineco reimagined the CES experience as a series of contemporary living spaces — spaces where technology supports everyday routines through purposeful design, intuitive performance, and refined aesthetics. This approach not only redefined how visitors engaged with smart floor care, but also earned widespread recognition from leading international media throughout the show.

Media Recognition Highlights from CES 2026

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist

As the most awarded product in Tineco's CES 2026 portfolio, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist was recognized for its advanced intelligence, deep-cleaning performance, and highly refined user experience. Media and reviewers highlighted its ability to automatically adapt to different messes while delivering powerful, precise results in real-life scenarios.

  • thekitchn Best in Show 2026
  • Trusted Reviews Innovation Award CES 2026
  • Digital Trends Publisher Awards CES 2026 Winner
  • Reviewed CES Awards 2026
  • InsideDigital & nextpit Community's Choice Award 2026 – Best Product Nominee
  • GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026
  • MAXIM Best of CES 2026

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist

Celebrated for blending elevated aesthetics with high-performance floor care, the S9 Artist stood out among design-forward media for transforming routine cleaning into a seamless, quiet, and visually refined experience. Its integrated Smart Refresh Station and effortless maintenance system were widely praised for fitting naturally into modern homes.

  • GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026
  • InsideDigital & nextpit Community's Choice Award 2026 – Best Product Nominee

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold

Designed for compact, urban lifestyles, the FLOOR ONE i7 Fold earned recognition for its lightweight construction, foldable design, and ability to deliver full cleaning performance in space-conscious environments. Media highlighted its practicality for modern apartments and busy, urban lifestyles without sacrificing capability.

  • GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026
  • MAXIM Best of CES 2026
  • ComputerBild CES Highlight 2026

FLOOR ONE S9 Master

Positioned as the flagship of modern luxury floor care, the S9 Master was recognized for its premium build, advanced visibility features, and responsive guidance system. Reviewers noted its balance of powerful performance and intentional design, setting a new standard for high-end home cleaning.

  • MAXIM Best of CES 2026

"These recognitions are meaningful because they come from how our products are experienced, not just how they perform on paper," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "CES 2026 showed that when thoughtful engineering meets intentional design, cleaning technology becomes something people genuinely want to live with."

With a global community of over 23 million users, Tineco continues to evolve beyond traditional home appliances, reflecting its evolution into a modern living brand that understands how people live, move, and care for their spaces today. The recognition earned at CES 2026 reflects growing confidence from both media and consumers in this direction.

As Tineco looks ahead, the momentum from CES 2026 will continue to guide product innovation and brand storytelling — always centered on creating intelligent solutions that feel natural, dependable, and beautifully integrated into everyday life.

For more information, visit au.tineco.com.

By PR Newswire

Vietnam Investment Review

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

