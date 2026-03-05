Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL CSOT Shapes a "Beyond Limits" Future for Displays at MWC 2026

March 05, 2026 | 09:27
(0) user say
World-First Super Pixel, Inkjet-printed OLED, and a Full Portfolio of APEX-Driven Innovations Set New Performance Standards

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies and TCL Technology subsidiary, debuts its next-generation display innovation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Under the theme "Super Pixel Beyond Limits," the company debuts its Super Pixel technology alongside major Inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED) advancements and a full portfolio of next-generation displays. These innovations reflect the APEX philosophy, prioritizing human-centric benefits and sustainability over pure specifications to inspire future possibilities.

"The APEX philosophy is our compass, guiding us to create visually stunning, healthier, more sustainable technologies," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "Advancements like Super Pixel and IJP OLED aren't just single-component improvements; they represent a fundamental shift toward manufacturing stunning, flexible, and efficient displays."

Super Pixel: Pushing Display Performance Beyond Limits

Taking center stage is Super Pixel, designed to redefine core display performance. By fundamentally re-engineering the pixel arrangement, it delivers three key benefits addressing modern user demands. It achieves High Clarity, producing sharper images by increasing sub‑pixel density by approximately 1.8%; Smart Power Use, reducing energy consumption by up to 25% without compromising quality; and Rapid Refresh, enabling refresh rates up to 40% to ensure smooth motion across everyday applications.

This debuts in world-first mobile displays: the World's First Super Pixel High-Clarity Mobile Display (6.9"), the World's Lowest-power Consumption Super Pixel Mobile Display (6.9"), and the World's First Super Pixel High Refresh Rate Mobile Display (6.9").

IJP OLED: Pioneering Next-Generation Display Manufacturing

Building on over a decade of leadership, TCL CSOT showcases transformative IJP OLED advancements that simplify production, reduce costs, and unlock new performance levels. Scalable to various panel sizes, IJP OLED ensures superior clarity and power efficiency. This was reinforced last year when TCL CSOT began building the world's first 8.6-generation IJP OLED production line (t8).

The World's First Ultra-thin Rigid IJP OLED Notebook Display (14") is 0.77 mm thick and weighs under 77 grams—50% lighter than conventional alternatives, eliminating standard display bulk, and offering unprecedented comfort.

The World's First Foldable & Portable IJP OLED Monitor Display (28") features a revolutionary tri-fold design transforming a compact 16-inch device into a 28-inch ultra-wide screen. With an ultra-slim 4.48 mm unfolded thickness and a tight 1.8 mm folding radius, it is highly portable. The world's largest waterdrop hinge enables seamless transitions between horizontal, vertical, and folded modes, alongside multi-angle hovering. An integrated rear stand ensures stable placement anywhere.

The World's First Real Stripe RGB IJP OLED Mobile Display (5.65") achieves a 390 PPI resolution, yielding a diamond-like pixel arrangement at 490 PPI, surpassing mainstream flagship displays. This high-precision OLED printing, featuring a Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement, ensures flawless fine-text rendering and delivers a more refined, true-to-life visual experience. This demonstrates TCL CSOT's capability to manufacture high-end IJP OLED products across all formats.

The APEX Philosophy: The Ultimate Display-Innovation Framework

These advancements come together under the APEX philosophy—a roadmap built on four human‑centric pillars:

A: Amazing Display Experience - World's Brightest OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): With 15,000 nits peak brightness, this display remains readable in direct sunlight. Integrating PLP 4.0, tandem technologies, and advanced tuning, the 1.5K panel delivers unmatched contrast and luminous efficiency.

P: Protective of Eye Health – World's First Natural-light-certified OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): Second‑generation circular polarizer technology suppresses glare and enhances contrast. Clearly visible even through sunglasses, it offers a book-like reading experience. Achieving over 95% ellipticity at 550 nm, it mimics natural light to improve uniformity and alleviate visual fatigue.

E: Eco-Friendly to Build and Use – World's Lowest-power Consumption OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): Using a tandem light‑emitting structure and Polarizer‑Less Process (PLP), it achieves a 45% reduction in power consumption. Featuring a 1224×2992 resolution and adaptive 1-144Hz refresh rate, its updated microstructure creates a seamless pure-black appearance, eliminating visual distinction between the infrared touch (IR) and active display (AA) areas for a true-to-life color experience.

X: X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential – World's Smallest Si-Micro LED Display (0.05"): Ideal for compact AR glasses, it features a 256×86 resolution, 5,080 PPI pixel density and over 4 million nits peak brightness for exceptionally fine visuals. Its single-color green configuration and 5-micrometer pixel pitch ensure high picture coherence, while a low-power CMOS backplane keeps consumption below 10mW, extending battery life.

By PR Newswire

TCL CSOT

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TCL CSOT Beyond Limits

Related Contents

TCL CSOT Showcases World-First Mobile Display Innovations at MWC 2025

TCL CSOT Showcases World-First Mobile Display Innovations at MWC 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Malaysia Airlines launches Year of Horse campaign film for China

Malaysia Airlines launches Year of Horse campaign film for China

Thailand unveils tourism vision at ITB Berlin 2026

Thailand unveils tourism vision at ITB Berlin 2026

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Palladium Global Science Award opens 2026 submissions

Palladium Global Science Award opens 2026 submissions

EFGH adds independent director ahead of US listing

EFGH adds independent director ahead of US listing

Dingdong announces chief executive change

Dingdong announces chief executive change

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020