Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

January 23, 2026 | 15:26
The cross-border payments platform partnered with UnionPay International to offer real-time money transfers to mainland China, improving speed and convenience for international remittances.

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces the launch of faster, more reliable, and more transparent payments into China's mainland following a deepened collaboration with UnionPay International (UPI).

With the new collaboration, Thunes has launched a direct technical connection from its Direct Global Network to UnionPay's infrastructure, significantly enhancing its existing support for the UnionPay MoneyExpress remittance service. The direct connection will result in streamlined access to a massive base of UnionPay cardholders across 79 major Chinese banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), Bank of China (BoC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of Communications (BOCOM), China Merchants Bank (CMB) for Thunes' Members globally including banks, neobanks, super apps, gig economy platforms, digital wallets and money transfer operators

Despite being the world's second-largest economy, sending money to China has traditionally been complex, and hindered by hidden fees and the need for recipients to manually declare funds. Thunes' direct connection to UnionPay resolves these frictions. By connecting directly, the collaboration between UnionPay and Thunes enables a seamless Pay-to-Card experience where transactions are credited in real-time or within 12 hours.

Through its Direct Global Network, Thunes Members are able to access a domestic-style payment journey for international payments to China's mainland with exchange rates locked in upfront, ensuring funds arrive directly as RMB to UnionPay debit cards in China's mainland without any manual intervention.

Learn about Thunes: www.thunes.com

By PR Newswire

Thunes

TagTag:
Thunes UnionPay International

