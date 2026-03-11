Corporate

Sun Life Vietnam raises charter capital to over $727 million

March 11, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
Sun Life Vietnam has received approval to increase its charter capital, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the domestic market.
Sun Life Vietnam raises charter capital to over $727 million

On March 9, Sun Life Vietnam Life Insurance Co., Ltd. announced that the Ministry of Finance had approved an increase in charter capital from VND18.43 trillion ($708.8 million) to VND18.91 trillion ($727.3 million), under amended licence number No.68/GPDC 16/KDBH. The move underscores the company's confidence in Vietnam's growth potential.

The additional capital is set to be allocated to accelerating digital transformation, strengthening technology infrastructure, and enhancing customer experience. These initiatives aim to improve accessibility and efficiency in delivering insurance and financial solutions to customers.

Lay Hoon Tan, CEO of Sun Life Vietnam, said, “The capital increase reflects the company’s continued investment in Vietnam and its focus on sustainable growth through innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

In 2025, Sun Life maintained its leading position in Vietnam’s voluntary pension insurance market, with total assets under management of the Voluntary Pension Fund exceeding VND4.48 trillion ($172.3 million).

The company launched seven new products last year, including universal life, term life, and next-generation health and protection solutions, expanding its portfolio to better meet customers’ evolving financial protection needs.

Alongside its business activities, Sun Life Vietnam continued to demonstrate its commitment to standing by customers by providing timely financial support, paying out more than VND608 billion ($23.4 million) in insurance benefits in 2025. In addition, the company contributed over VND 2.2 billion ($84,600) through the Vietnam Red Cross to support families affected by natural disasters and floods during the past year.

Sun Life wins 14 Bloomberg Businessweek awards in 2025 Sun Life wins 14 Bloomberg Businessweek awards in 2025

The insurer celebrates top honors across multiple categories, reflecting its strong commitment to innovation and customer-first solutions.
Sun Life positions Vietnam as a strategic market in Asia Sun Life positions Vietnam as a strategic market in Asia

With a vision for sustainable growth, Sun Life Vietnam is accelerating its expansion, digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives while fostering meaningful connections with the community, particularly the younger generation.
Sun Life to ensure financial security and healthier lives Sun Life to ensure financial security and healthier lives

Sun Life Vietnam has increased its charter capital from $647.3 million to $704.7 million, which positions Sun Life among the top three insurers in Vietnam with the largest charter capital, and underscores its strong commitment to long-term investment in the Vietnamese market.

By Thanh Van

