Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Bae Seung Jun, general director of Shinhan Life Vietnam

In modern life, insurance is no longer merely about coping with risks but should serve as a long-term companion for customers. What is your perspective on this?

In modern societies and developed countries, life insurance has become an indispensable part of everyday life for individuals and families alike. In Vietnam, particularly in major cities and urban areas, the demand for insurance protection remains substantial and continues to grow.

The core role of life insurance is to protect individuals and families against life’s risks. When unforeseen events occur, life insurance serves as a solid financial foundation, enabling policyholders and their families to maintain their current quality of life and continue pursuing long-term plans.

In line with the increasingly diverse needs of customers, especially amid socioeconomic fluctuations, life insurance today goes beyond risk coverage. It is increasingly affirming its role as a long-term companion, supporting healthcare, financial stability, and the establishment of a proactive financial security foundation for each family.

As insurance demand in urban areas continues to grow and customers are not only seeking protection but also focusing more on savings and investment, how has Shinhan Life innovated its products to respond to this trend?

In response to rising insurance demand in urban areas and increasingly diversified customer expectations, Shinhan Life has identified product innovation and diversification as a key strategic priority.

Currently, we offer a comprehensive product portfolio that delivers end-to-end insurance solutions, addressing diverse customer needs for protection, savings, and investment. Our products are highly flexible, allowing our customers to tailor their coverage to suit their objectives and financial capacity at different stages of life.

We have been introducing new, affordable, and comprehensive products tailored to customer needs. One of the strategic products is “Shinhan - An Thinh”, the regular premium universal life product that helps customers plan their finances while being protected against risks such as death or total and permanent disability.

Another of our core products is “Shinhan - Song An Vui", a combined protection and savings product, enabling customers to protect themselves and their families while building a long-term financial fund for future goals.

Alongside our main products, we have developed a range of riders offering extended protection, from healthcare coverage to financial safeguards against critical illness, accidental injury, or death.

These offerings reflect Shinhan Life Vietnam’s commitment to accompanying our customers over the long term towards a safer and more sustainable future.

Bae Seung Jun (left), general director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, receives the Excellence in Product Innovation Award

As a relatively young life insurer in the market, Shinhan Life Vietnam received two prestigious product awards in 2025. Could you share more about these recognitions?

Last year, Shinhan Life Vietnam was honoured to receive two prestigious domestic and international awards for its products. In mid-December, the company was recognised in the category of Excellence in Product Innovation Award at the InsurInnovator Connect Vietnam 2025 Forum.

Earlier, in September, we were also honoured with the Best Financial Protection Insurance Award for the universal life insurance product “Shinhan - An Thinh” at the Vietnam Wealth Advisor Summit.

These awards are a testament to our continuous efforts and creativity in fulfilling our mission to enhance the quality of life for Vietnamese customers through innovation. At the same time, they serve as a strong motivation for us to strive even further in the forthcoming year, better meeting customers’ real needs and accompanying them more effectively throughout their lives amid growing uncertainty.

Shinhan Life Vietnam continue its development journey with a clear focus on quality growth

Beyond products, customer service experience is a crucial factor in attracting and retaining customers. What solutions does Shinhan Life focus on to enhance this experience?

Alongside product innovation, we have made strong investments in process digitalisation to enhance customer experience throughout the entire insurance journey.

Shinhan Life customers can easily access and manage their policies through our online Customer Service Portal and insurance policy management application.

In addition, we have implemented a programme to transition insurance premium payments to instalment-based options when customers pay by credit card through the OnePay online payment gateway, offering greater flexibility and convenience in premium payments.

Our agents are systematically trained and equipped with digital tools such as AiTOM, enhancing sales effectiveness across the entire process, from customer appointment scheduling and needs analysis to solution consultation and policy issuance.

The company also regularly organises training programmes for new agents and business managers to strengthen consulting capabilities and deliver a more comprehensive customer service experience.

2026 is expected to usher in a more positive growth cycle for the market. How is Shinhan Life preparing to seize this opportunity?

As we step into 2026, Shinhan Life Vietnam continue its development journey with a clear focus on quality growth. In a rapidly changing market, growth in numbers alone is not enough.

Consequently, we concentrate on quality across the entire value chain, including sales, customer experience, and internal operation. This strategy forms the foundation for our sustainable and differentiated long-term development.

Our priorities include expanding operating scale while strengthening advisory and service quality, reinforcing our financial position, and accelerating digitalisation. We aim to develop products aligned with emerging needs, enhance multichannel distribution, and ensure transparency in sales.

To bring this strategy to life, we will focus on three core pillars: trust, connection, and differentiation.

We are committed to building and maintaining trust with customers, partners, and within the organisation through transparency, integrity, and consistent delivery, while strengthening collaboration across teams, between leaders and employees, and with our customers. At the same time, we seek to create differentiation through superior quality, standardised processes, and professional services.

With a strong commitment to sustainable development in Vietnam, Shinhan Life will continue to innovate across its products and services, accompanying Vietnamese customers more effectively through a period of heightened uncertainty, while contributing to the sustainable growth of the life insurance market.

Shinhan Life Vietnam aiming for major growth Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company is aiming for comprehensive growth this year following efforts to improve product and service quality, streamline operations, and train its staff and consultants.