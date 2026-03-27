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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing

March 27, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
Masan High-Tech Materials has released documents for its 2026 AGM, slated to take place in Hanoi on April 16.
Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing

According to the documents, Masan High-Tech Materials sets revenue targets under two scenarios. In the low scenario, the company targets revenue of VND16 trillion ($615.4 million) and net profit after tax before minority interest (NPAT pre-MI) of $65.4 million. In the high scenario, revenue is expected to reach $780.8 million, with NPAT pre-MI of $96.2 million.

In 2025, Masan High-Tech Materials saw revenue rise 19 per cent from $241.2 million to $286.2 million. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation jumped 22 per cent from $68.8 million to $83.8 million.

Masan High-Tech Materials will present to shareholders a plan to delist its shares from Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) as well as a plan to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX).

The chairman of the Board of Directors or the general director will be authorised to determine the timing, carry out the necessary procedures, and sign all documents related to the registration for the HSX listing.

The company was established in 2010 to carry out mining and resource extraction activities for Masan Group. It was rebranded as Masan High-Tech Materials JSC in 2020 and has a charter capital of approximately $417 million.

Regarding personnel, Masan High-Tech Materials is proposing to shareholders the re-election of a new Board of Directors for the 2026-2031 term, comprising four members. The list of candidates has not yet been announced.

Between December 26, 2025, and March 26, 2026, MSR stock has surged 102.5 per cent from $0.92 to $1.88 apiece.

Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices

Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR) stands to benefit from rising tungsten prices thanks to its “Back to Basics” strategy and its Nui Phao mine in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, one of the largest tungsten mines in the world outside of China.
Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Global tungsten markets are experiencing one of the strongest upcycles in more than a decade.
Masan High-Tech Materials reports profit: a view from Nui Phao mine Masan High-Tech Materials reports profit: a view from Nui Phao mine

Masan High-Tech Materials announced its business results on February 3, with numerous positive highlights.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Masan High-Tech Materials HSX profit revenue 2026 AGMs

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