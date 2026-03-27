Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing

According to the documents, Masan High-Tech Materials sets revenue targets under two scenarios. In the low scenario, the company targets revenue of VND16 trillion ($615.4 million) and net profit after tax before minority interest (NPAT pre-MI) of $65.4 million. In the high scenario, revenue is expected to reach $780.8 million, with NPAT pre-MI of $96.2 million.

In 2025, Masan High-Tech Materials saw revenue rise 19 per cent from $241.2 million to $286.2 million. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation jumped 22 per cent from $68.8 million to $83.8 million.

Masan High-Tech Materials will present to shareholders a plan to delist its shares from Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) as well as a plan to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX).

The chairman of the Board of Directors or the general director will be authorised to determine the timing, carry out the necessary procedures, and sign all documents related to the registration for the HSX listing.

The company was established in 2010 to carry out mining and resource extraction activities for Masan Group. It was rebranded as Masan High-Tech Materials JSC in 2020 and has a charter capital of approximately $417 million.

Regarding personnel, Masan High-Tech Materials is proposing to shareholders the re-election of a new Board of Directors for the 2026-2031 term, comprising four members. The list of candidates has not yet been announced.

Between December 26, 2025, and March 26, 2026, MSR stock has surged 102.5 per cent from $0.92 to $1.88 apiece.