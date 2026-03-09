TCL CSOT provides display technology for Milano Cortina 2026

MILAN, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), showcased a new generation of display solutions at exhibitions and fan zones during Milano Cortina 2026. Leveraging cutting-edge display technology, TCL CSOT creates immersive viewing experiences, enables efficient information delivery, and facilitates artistic presentation. Underpinned by its "Display the Future" vision and the APEX technology program, the company translates superior picture quality, enhanced visual comfort, and advanced energy efficiency into tangible experiences for audiences.

Feel the Action: Redefining Fan Engagement

When every millisecond counts, you need a display that doesn't just show—it immerses. TCL CSOT'sinnovations push that envelope—moving viewing from simply "seeing clearly" to truly "being there." Step into our immersive zones and experience the Mixed Reality Display (2.56") that features a 1200 PPI MR solution, boasting dual 4K+ clarity and a 105° ultra-wide field of view for silky, lifelike visuals. Paired with binocular 32-megapixel color passthrough cameras, it achieves millimeter-level spatial positioning and precise reality-virtuality fusion, creating a natural MR environment for fans to explore Olympic venues and moments interactively.

Eco-Friendly Displays: High Impact, Low Energy

TCL CSOT is prioritizing low power consumption and longevity as core measures of its "Display the Future" vision. Displays in large events must operate reliably for extended periods while minimizing their environmental footprint. TCL CSOT's Digital Signage (28.5")—powered by a proprietary oxide‑based fast‑refresh solution—utilizes ambient light reflection to present vibrant, full‑color content without a backlight. This approach drastically cuts energy use while enhancing viewing comfort. With ultra-low standby power and a battery life exceeding 18 months, it supports cable-free operation, reduces maintenance and energy consumption.

Pro-Level Clarity: Expanding Winter Sports' Reach

As coverage of the Games diversifies, the emphasis moves beyond pure technical specifications toward creating impactful and engaging viewing environments. TCL CSOT is advancing color accuracy, motion handling, visual stability, and long‑term reliability across broadcast, professional showcases, and public spaces—ensuring that fast‑moving events, nuanced textures, and wide dynamic scenes are rendered with clarity and intent. By powering on-site production and real-time storytelling, these displays expand winter sports' reach in capture and sharing.

APEX: Display the Future

When complex specifications make display selection challenging, TCL CSOT's advanced technology brand, APEX, provides the clarity needed to fulfill our "Display the Future" vision. It provides a clear strategic roadmap by integrating image-quality improvements, eye-care innovation, and eco-friendly, low-carbon technologies across the entire product lifecycle.

Powered by cutting-edge breakthroughs, APEX delivers elevated visual and sensory experiences—exceptional picture performance, lasting viewing comfort, sustainable durability, and bold new form factors built for the AI era and beyond.

