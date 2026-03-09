Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL CSOT provides display technology for Milano Cortina 2026

March 09, 2026 | 10:48
(0) user say
The screen manufacturer supplied advanced panel systems for the Winter Olympics venues and broadcast applications during the Italian sporting event.

MILAN, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), showcased a new generation of display solutions at exhibitions and fan zones during Milano Cortina 2026. Leveraging cutting-edge display technology, TCL CSOT creates immersive viewing experiences, enables efficient information delivery, and facilitates artistic presentation. Underpinned by its "Display the Future" vision and the APEX technology program, the company translates superior picture quality, enhanced visual comfort, and advanced energy efficiency into tangible experiences for audiences.

Feel the Action: Redefining Fan Engagement

When every millisecond counts, you need a display that doesn't just show—it immerses. TCL CSOT'sinnovations push that envelope—moving viewing from simply "seeing clearly" to truly "being there." Step into our immersive zones and experience the Mixed Reality Display (2.56") that features a 1200 PPI MR solution, boasting dual 4K+ clarity and a 105° ultra-wide field of view for silky, lifelike visuals. Paired with binocular 32-megapixel color passthrough cameras, it achieves millimeter-level spatial positioning and precise reality-virtuality fusion, creating a natural MR environment for fans to explore Olympic venues and moments interactively.

Eco-Friendly Displays: High Impact, Low Energy

TCL CSOT is prioritizing low power consumption and longevity as core measures of its "Display the Future" vision. Displays in large events must operate reliably for extended periods while minimizing their environmental footprint. TCL CSOT's Digital Signage (28.5")—powered by a proprietary oxide‑based fast‑refresh solution—utilizes ambient light reflection to present vibrant, full‑color content without a backlight. This approach drastically cuts energy use while enhancing viewing comfort. With ultra-low standby power and a battery life exceeding 18 months, it supports cable-free operation, reduces maintenance and energy consumption.

Pro-Level Clarity: Expanding Winter Sports' Reach

As coverage of the Games diversifies, the emphasis moves beyond pure technical specifications toward creating impactful and engaging viewing environments. TCL CSOT is advancing color accuracy, motion handling, visual stability, and long‑term reliability across broadcast, professional showcases, and public spaces—ensuring that fast‑moving events, nuanced textures, and wide dynamic scenes are rendered with clarity and intent. By powering on-site production and real-time storytelling, these displays expand winter sports' reach in capture and sharing.

APEX: Display the Future

When complex specifications make display selection challenging, TCL CSOT's advanced technology brand, APEX, provides the clarity needed to fulfill our "Display the Future" vision. It provides a clear strategic roadmap by integrating image-quality improvements, eye-care innovation, and eco-friendly, low-carbon technologies across the entire product lifecycle.

Powered by cutting-edge breakthroughs, APEX delivers elevated visual and sensory experiences—exceptional picture performance, lasting viewing comfort, sustainable durability, and bold new form factors built for the AI era and beyond.

For future updates, please visit TCL CSOT's LinkedIn page:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/chinastaroptoelectronicstechnology/

By PR Newswire

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TCL CSOT Milano Cortina 2026

Related Contents

TCL CSOT Shapes a "Beyond Limits" Future for Displays at MWC 2026

TCL CSOT Shapes a "Beyond Limits" Future for Displays at MWC 2026

Alibaba Cloud Powers Milano Cortina Olympics AI

Alibaba Cloud Powers Milano Cortina Olympics AI

TCL CSOT Showcases World-First Mobile Display Innovations at MWC 2025

TCL CSOT Showcases World-First Mobile Display Innovations at MWC 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Weichai advances maritime and transit decarbonization with clean engines

Weichai advances maritime and transit decarbonization with clean engines

LOTTE Biologics to attend DCAT Week seeking partnerships

LOTTE Biologics to attend DCAT Week seeking partnerships

Seawolf wins overall IRC title in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Seawolf wins overall IRC title in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

GEEKOM launches A5 Pro mini PC at $600 price point

GEEKOM launches A5 Pro mini PC at $600 price point

Agoda releases ranking of top Asian river cruise activities

Agoda releases ranking of top Asian river cruise activities

BoCloud Technology launches BoClaw personal AI assistant

BoCloud Technology launches BoClaw personal AI assistant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020