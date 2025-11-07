Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

November 07, 2025 | 15:57
(0) user say
Synology marked its 25th anniversary today by unveiling a new generation of enterprise solutions designed to strengthen cyber resilience and accelerate intelligent transformation.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 – Synology marked its 25th anniversary today by unveiling a new generation of enterprise solutions designed to strengthen cyber resilience and accelerate intelligent transformation. Building on a quarter-century of innovation, it introduced advanced data protection, AI-powered video surveillance and high-performance storage systems tailored for today's digital enterprises.

Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Head of Southeast Asia at Synology, with the company’s latest data management solutions

Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Head of Southeast Asia at Synology, with the company’s latest data management solutions

"Digital transformation continues to be the main driver of data growth," said Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Head of Southeast Asia at Synology. "This strong momentum is fueling greater demand for advanced solutions."

According to Synology's 2025 Digital Transformation Trend Survey, nearly 90% of businesses in Southeast Asia have already invested in digital transformation — not just as a plan, but as a strategic commitment. However, challenges remain as 85% of organizations are still in the early stages. While more than 55% have experienced cyberattacks, only one in five expressed confidence in their ability to recover.

As businesses accelerate digital transformation, the rise of AI has further amplified both opportunities and challenges. While businesses embrace the benefits of AI, this evolution also introduces growing challenges in data privacy, regulatory compliance and operational resilience.

In this new era, cyber resilience is emerging as the foundation of sustainable growth and operational continuity.

Singapore's digital drive fuels demand
Singapore plays a critical role as the regional hub with multinational corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises alike investing heavily in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. From government initiatives to private sector investments, the nation's strong focus on digitalization and emerging technologies highlights the growing demand for modern data infrastructure and the need for solutions that ensure cyber resilience.

"Over the past five years, Synology has continuously earned the trust of enterprises and organizations in Singapore, nearly doubling revenue growth," said Jason Sin, Account Manager of Synology. "With our expanded portfolio, business customers in Singapore now have more tailored solutions to meet their diverse and specific needs."

Earlier this year, Synology launched ActiveProtect, a purpose-built backup appliance for enterprises protecting diverse workloads across multiple sites. With various models ranging from 8TB to 140TB capacity, it meets the needs of diverse enterprise scenarios while delivering immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance support to provide a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

In addition, Synology has expanded its video surveillance ecosystem, offering a complete suite of cameras, storage and management software for both on-premises and cloud deployment.

The latest lineup introduces AI-powered video analytics that can detect people, vehicles and intrusions in real time, while C2 Surveillance, Synology's cloud-based management platform, enables secure and flexible deployment across sites. All components integrate seamlessly with Synology Systems to enable centralized monitoring and efficient management across multiple sites.

Aside from data protection and video surveillance solutions, Synology has premiered PAS7700, its first all-NVMe enterprise storage that delivers ultra-performance with end-to-end NVMe architecture, achieving up to two million IOPS and 30 GB/s throughput with less than one millisecond latency. Its active-active architecture ensures continuous availability, while robust encryption and enterprise-grade performance make it ideal for mission-critical workloads.

Safeguarding the digital future
Looking ahead, Synology will bring AI-powered capabilities into Synology Office Suite, including OCR (Optical Character Recognition), semantic search, summarization, and real-time translation. These features will be powered by on-premises servers to ensure sensitive data remains private while giving organizations smarter and safer ways to collaborate.

"Cyber resilience is now the top priority for IT leaders worldwide, essential for business continuity and enterprise competitiveness," said Thachawan. "Our portfolio demonstrates Synology's commitment to delivering simple, scalable and secure solutions that empower businesses to safeguard their most critical assets and thrive in the digital future."

https://www.synology.com/en-sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Synology Enterprise solutions Cyber resilience

Related Contents

Synology unveils new data solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

Synology unveils new data solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

Synology expanding footprint in Vietnam with state-of-the-art NAS solutions

Synology expanding footprint in Vietnam with state-of-the-art NAS solutions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020