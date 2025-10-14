Grand Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay 2025: Five-Star Batam Property Joins Portfolio

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel International, a leading global hospitality management group, has announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for a new 5-star hotel, Grand Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay, Batam. This milestone continues the group’s strong commitment to Indonesia, one of its most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in Asia, and further enhances Batam’s position as an emerging international gateway.



Strategically located in the heart of Harbour Bay, the new property will elevate the city’s luxury hospitality scene. Guests can look forward to an exceptional stay experience, with a wide selection of spacious and elegantly designed guest rooms and suites. Each space is carefully crafted with contemporary interiors, warm natural accents, and premium amenities to provide both comfort and sophistication. With expansive views and world-class facilities, the hotel will cater to the needs of both business travellers and leisure guests seeking a refined escape.



PT Hotel Citra Batam Investama Commissioner Mr Hartono also shared his optimism: “We are pleased to partner with Swiss-Belhotel International, and we have been partners for over a decade, and they have managed three of our hotels in this city. This new agreement not only brings world-class hospitality to Harbour Bay but also strengthens our mutual relationship. We believe this collaboration will ensure long-term success and shared growth.”



The property will also become a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE). Featuring one of the largest grand ballrooms in Batam, complemented by cutting-edge technology and flexible configurations, the venue is ideal for corporate events, international conventions, and stylish social celebrations. Enhanced by gourmet catering and dedicated event specialists, the hotel is set to become a preferred choice for unforgettable gatherings.



Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “Batam is a key market for Swiss-Belhotel International, and we are delighted to strengthen our presence here. With Swiss-Belinn Baloi, Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay, and Zest Harbour Bay already operating successfully, this new 5-star addition will enhance our diverse portfolio and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional value and memorable experiences to travellers in this thriving city.”



“This new property in Harbour Bay underscores our long-term commitment to Indonesia as a cornerstone of our global portfolio,” said Mr Ilkin Ilyaszade, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development for Indonesia. “We are excited to bring our international hospitality standards to Batam, supporting the city’s growth as both a business hub and leisure destination.”



The addition of this 5-star hotel is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the area’s appeal as a premier destination for international visitors and domestic travellers.



