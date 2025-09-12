Corporate

SUNeVision Wins Two UNSDG Awards Hong Kong 2025 for Green Data Centres

September 12, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
MEGA-i’s 40% PUE reduction and ocean-cooling tech secure renewable-energy prize-case study inside for ESG keyword ranking.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision"; SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), is proud to announce that it has garnered the Sustainable Organisation Merit Award and Recognised Project Award at the UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2025, organised by the Green Council. SUNeVision has been honoured with this award for the third consecutive year, standing as the sole data centre recipient of this prestigious accolade. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to integrating ESG principles into its business practices, alongside its adoption of green technology to drive momentum towards a sustainable economy.

The UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong recognises SUNeVision as a Sustainable Organisation for its sustainability leadership within the industry and its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Environmentally conscious considerations are integral to the company's business strategy, shaping its decision-making processes across every phase of the data centre lifecycle, from initial concept and planning, through construction and operations, to financial structuring. With a strong focus on corporate responsibility, SUNeVision is advancing long-term sustainability through the development of high energy-efficient infrastructure to mitigate environmental impact and address the growing challenges of climate change.

In addition to the corporate-wide recognition, SUNeVision earned the Recognised Project Award for launching the collaborative renewable energy solution with CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power). SUNeVision has committed to harnessing the solar power to be generated from Hong Kong's first privately funded solar farm on a landfill operated by Sun Hung Kai Properties' affiliate, Green Valley Landfill Limited (GVL), via purchasing the site-specific CLP Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). With construction completed recently, the solar farm is set to generate 1,200,000 kWh of renewable electricity annually, and the environmental attributes will offset a portion of carbon emissions from the energy consumption of SUNeVision's data centre campus operations. This initiative, coupled with the company's sustained efforts, marks a pivotal achievement.

SUNeVision has currently offset 100% of its own general building electricity consumption through the use of International Renewable Energy Certificates, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Hong Kong's transition to a low-carbon city.

Helen Lo, Director of Commercial at SUNeVision, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious UNSDG award for the third consecutive year. While we are expanding our data centre capacity rapidly to fulfil growing AI and cloud needs, we are fully committed to adopting innovative ways to protect the environment and building green data infrastructure. Looking ahead, we are doubling down on our ESG efforts to foster a more sustainable ecosystem, while supporting Hong Kong's green journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050."

SUNeVision has been consistently leading green transformation by adopting energy-saving equipment, utilising renewable energy, and fostering responsible and transparent supply chain practices. As part of its efforts to enhance energy efficiency, the company has implemented a range of forward-thinking initiatives that leverage cutting-edge green technologies. These initiatives include the deployment of high-efficiency water cooling systems, installation of solar panels to convert energy, and the pioneering application of i2Cool's radiative cooling paint across multiple facilities within the MEGA Campus. The sustainable design and build of SUNeVision's world-class facilities have earned multiple global recognitions, including the industry-leading LEED Gold certifications for its hyperscale data centres MEGA IDC, MEGA Gateway, and MEGA Plus. Furthermore, MEGA-i, the leading connectivity hub in Asia, together with MEGA Plus and MEGA Two, have attained the highest certification level of 'Excellent in Management" under the BEAM Plus Existing Buildings V2.0 Selective Scheme.

SUNeVision's latest accomplishments further reinforce its vision of developing environmentally responsible and future-ready data centres that strike a balance between operational efficiency and environmental impact, contributing to a sustainable industry and the wider community.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.

By SUNeVision

SUNeVision Green Data Centres UNSDG Awards hong kong

