Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SSSTC launches 16TB enterprise SATA SSD with breakthrough IOPS performance

November 27, 2025 | 10:50
(0) user say
Taiwan-based SSSTC has launched a 16TB enterprise SATA SSD with breakthrough IOPS performance, targeting data-intensive applications and enterprise storage solutions.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Responding to the rapidly growing demand for high-density, low-latency storage in AI servers and data centers, SSSTC has introduced its next-generation enterprise solid-state drive (SSD), the ER4 Series SATA SSD. The new series offers capacities of up to 16TB, making it one of the few SATA SSDs on the market to deliver such high density. It also features impressive random read/write performance of 98K / 30K IOPS, while the 8TB model achieves 98K / 55K IOPS—combining large capacity with exceptional performance ideal for AI inference, real-time analytics, and high-concurrency workloads.

SSSTC ER4 Series Enterprise SATA SSD, Image Provided by SSSTC.

SSSTC ER4 Series Enterprise SATA SSD, Image Provided by SSSTC.

The ER4 Series uses a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s standard interface and supports hot-swapping, enabling direct replacement of traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). This allows businesses to upgrade their storage seamlessly while maintaining existing infrastructure and optimizing cost efficiency. The lineup includes 16TB (15.36TB) and 8TB (7.68TB) models, both delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively. Each model also provides 98K random read IOPS, significantly enhancing processing capabilities in high-concurrency environments—particularly beneficial for OLTP workloads, AI inference, cloud platforms, and data analytics requiring low latency.

Beyond capacity and speed, the ER4 Series integrates multiple enterprise-grade data protection features, including end-to-end data protection, TruePLP power-loss protection, secure erase, and AES 256-bit encryption (with optional TCG Enterprise support), ensuring data integrity both in transit and at rest.

The drives are built for long-term reliability, offering an MTBF of 3 million hours, a 10⁻¹⁷ UBER, and a five-year product warranty—meeting the needs of enterprise environments requiring continuous, stable operation.

SSSTC highlights that the ER4 Series is especially well-suited for online transaction processing (OLTP) systems, which demand high I/O performance, low latency, and strong data integrity. Powered by high-speed controllers and optimized firmware, the ER4 Series ensures stable performance under heavy transaction loads. It is also ideal for a range of applications including virtualization, cloud infrastructure, big data platforms, SMB NAS systems, backup environments, and video surveillance—helping organizations boost performance and storage efficiency without modifying existing hardware.

Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), a subsidiary of global memory leader KIOXIA, is committed to the research, development, production, and sales of SSD products. The company notes that it will continue expanding its enterprise SSD portfolio and investing in high-speed storage and data security technologies to support businesses in accelerating digital transformation and the move toward intelligent infrastructure.

For more product information, please visit the official website of SSSTC:
https://www.ssstc.com?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=seapost&utm_campaign=nov_er4


Hashtag: #SSSTC #EnterpriseSSD #DataCenter #StorageSolutions #HighDensityStorage #SATASSD #AIInfrastructure

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SOLID STATE STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION(SSSTC)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SSSTC 16TB enterprise SATA SSD IOPS enterprise SATA SSD

Related Contents

SSSTC introduces video recording SATA SSD for seamless performance

SSSTC introduces video recording SATA SSD for seamless performance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Appier powers Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win IDC customer experience award

Appier powers Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win IDC customer experience award

Dreame S50 Station vacuum takes Southeast Asia by storm with zero tangling tech

Dreame S50 Station vacuum takes Southeast Asia by storm with zero tangling tech

UA Finance launches UA SUNBAY Arm 3D installation at SOGO Causeway Bay

UA Finance launches UA SUNBAY Arm 3D installation at SOGO Causeway Bay

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020