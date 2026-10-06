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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute targets 5 trillion dollars US capital investment

October 06, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute announced the inaugural I20 Summit in Miami, targeting 5 trillion US dollars in capital deployment alongside the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) has officially announced G20 Investment Week and the inaugural I20 Summit, taking place in Miami from 11–15 December 2026. Held alongside the official G20 Leaders' Summit at Trump National Doral, this invitation-only gathering aims to direct US$5 trillion in long-term institutional capital into the United States.

The five-day program opens with a welcome dinner on 11 December, followed by specialized investor days, and concludes on 15 December with Global Leaders Day and the GOOD Fellows Awards. Over three core days, SWFI will host parallel sector sessions bringing sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, central bank reserve managers, and state officials into direct alignment. American governors and economic development authorities will present shovel-ready projects across twelve key growth sectors, including energy & LNG, SI & data center infrastructure, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, real estate, private credit, and digital assets.

Announced at iBRICS 2026 in New Delhi, the initiative engages allocators across the Global South and allied economies spanning G20 members, the European Union, the African Union, and invited guest nations such as Qatar, Singapore, the UAE, Norway, and Finland.

Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, chairman, SWFI said: "The G20 sets the direction of the world economy. The I20 is where capital decides whether to follow. We unveiled this project at iBRICS 2026 in New Delhi because capital does not belong to a bloc. It looks for scale, rule of law and returns, and no market offers more of all three than the United States."

Chip Rogers, advisor and spokesperson to SWFI, said: "American states have projects that are permitted and ready for capital. What they rarely get is a week in the same city as the funds that can finance them. Miami gives them that week."

The I20 Summit is SWFI's independent convening of long-term investors for the United States' G20 host year. https://i20summit.com/

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SWFI has convened sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices across 60 cities in 20 countries, at venues including the House of Commons, Guildhall and Mansion House. www.swfinstitute.org

By PR Newswire

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI)

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TagTag:
sovereign wealth fund G20 Leaders Summit G20 Investment Week I20 Summit

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