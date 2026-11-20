NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentle Monster, the Seoul-based alternative luxury eyewear brand, today revealed the complete lineup of its Intelligent Eyewear collection through an immersive Public Preview at 23 Wall Street in New York. The 16-design collection pairs the brand's sculptural design language with hands-free voice access to Gemini, Google's AI assistant. Pre-orders are open now, and the collection launches December 10 in the United States and South Korea.

Inside, larger-than-life sculptural installations bring Gentle Monster's experimental vision to life: suspended, dreamlike faces; a striking Blue Monster; and Horse and Dancers, created in collaboration with French artist Jean Jacques Balzac. Together they form a surreal environment where art, fashion and technology converge.

Philosophy. The collection starts from a single question: "What kind of relationship should technology have with humanity?" Rather than treating technology purely as a convenience, Gentle Monster explores how it can expand perception and open new ways of experiencing the world. The Public Preview turns that idea into an immersive experience, inviting visitors to explore the collection and its capabilities firsthand.

Design. The collection spans 16 designs across two optical styles and four sunglass styles, offered in multiple colorways and lens combinations. Silhouettes range from modern square frames and softly flowing contours to bold linear structures, dramatic curves and voluminous ovals. Black acetate anchors the range, with gray, pink, dark red and yellow variations.

Technology. Every frame pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones and puts Gemini, Google's AI assistant, within hands-free reach. Weighing approximately 40 grams, the frames deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 72 hours with the charging case. Key features include:

Gemini multimodal: Ask Gemini about the world around you in a natural, low-latency conversation.

Gemini personal intelligence: Gemini learns to understand the wearer and tailors its responses accordingly.

Gemini actions and tools: Complete multiple tasks by voice across notes, calendar, search, maps, smart home controls and more.

Live speech translation: Real-time translation with automatic language detection, speech matching and beamforming microphones.

Calls and denoising: Take calls anywhere, with noise reduction that keeps the wearer heard and hearing clearly, even in loud environments.

Ambient audio: High-quality open-ear audio for music and more, while staying aware of the surroundings.

Photo and video: High-quality capture with HDR and stabilization, backed by built-in privacy measures.

Maps: Find places and navigate on foot, by bike or by car, with in-route guidance.

Spoken notifications: Hear and respond to notifications by voice, including message summaries.

Availability and pricing. The New York Public Preview is open November 13–23 at 23 Wall Street. Reservations and pre-orders are available at Gentle Monster Official Site. The collection launches exclusively in the United States and South Korea on December 10, with U.S. retail prices of $449, $469 and $489, depending on the model.

PRESS KIT

High-resolution images and additional media assets are available here:

Gentle Monster Press Kit

www.gentlemonster.com