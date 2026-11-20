NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS has officially launched EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 21.0.0, a major update to its flagship data recovery software. Centered on "Smart Recommended Recovery," the new version transforms the product from simply delivering scan results into an active recovery assistant that helps users find, evaluate, and successfully restore data. To address the common challenge of overwhelming scan results, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 21.0.0 introduces AI Recommendations.

After a scan stops or completes, the software automatically performs local AI analysis to filter duplicates and low-value files, while hiding 0 KB, system, temporary, and browser cache files by default. An AI recommendation dashboard makes the analysis process visible, reducing concerns about black-box results. A new "Smart select" option further helps users automatically choose files with high recovery potential. All AI processing is performed locally to protect user privacy.

For lost partition scenarios, the new EaseUS Partition Recovery feature lets users rebuild eligible lost partitions directly, without waiting for a full scan to finish, as long as no conflicts are detected. When conflicts exist, the software guides users back to the standard recovery path.

To close the loop on recovered files that cannot open, the upgraded recovery assistant now integrates File Repair. Users can repair damaged photos, videos, or documents within the same workflow, with smart save locations designed to avoid overwriting source disks.

Additional improvements include minimized recovery tasks, more accurate lost-file filtering, and a unified entry point for advanced features. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 21.0.0 delivers faster file discovery, shorter partition recovery paths, and an integrated recovery-and-repair experience for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.easeus.com