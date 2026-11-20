BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading provider of robotics and AI vision, is exhibiting alongside its partner ThinkRobotics at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, marking the first full showcase of its Robot-Free Data Collection Hardware Platform in India. The exhibition builds on Orbbec's engagement with India's robotics industry and aims to strengthen ties with local physical AI partners.

Multimodal Portfolio for Real-World Data Collection

Orbbec's platform combines four complementary product lines:

EGO: Head-mounted cameras for first-person demonstrations. EGO Dual offers 63 mm and 120 mm stereo baselines; EGO Quad features four 2 MP fisheye RGB cameras for wider coverage; and EGO Depth combines RGB, depth, and IMU data with unified timestamps and spatial alignment.

WristCam: Wrist-mounted cameras capture close-range hand-object interactions.

UMI: Integrates RGB imaging and tactile sensing to capture synchronized visual, contact, and force data.

Hub: Connects devices and enables time synchronization within 1 ms.

Together, these devices support multimodal dataset creation for imitation learning and Physical AI model training.

Solutions Aligned with Customer Needs

At BTS 2026, prospective customers highlighted the need for high-resolution image capture, multi-device synchronization, lightweight wearable designs, and cost-effective solutions.

Orbbec addresses these needs through:

Flexible configurations enable high-resolution, multi-view, and multimodal data collection, with options for applications requiring 1080p or higher resolution.

Hardware-level multi-device synchronization achieves sub-millisecond accuracy, ensuring precise spatio-temporal consistency across RGB, depth, IMU, contact, and force data.

Lightweight, ergonomic designs support continuous-capture wearability, enabling stable data collection over extended periods.

In addition, Orbbec provides CM, JDM, and brand customization services to accommodate different task and budget requirements.

Proven Robotics Applications

Alongside its data collection platform, Orbbec is showcasing its Gemini 330 series and Gemini 305/305g depth cameras. In India, Addverb integrates Orbbec's Femto Bolt cameras into its FlowT AMRs, supporting pallet detection, fork alignment, and reliable material handling.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Orbbec held a 29% share of the global robotic 3D vision perception market by revenue in 2025. Industry reports also cite market shares exceeding 70% in China's service robot vision market (GGII) and South Korea's mobile robot vision market (Interact Analysis).

Orbbec has served over 1,600 robotics companies worldwide, including AGIBOT, Gausium, Pudu Robotics, and UBTECH.

Visit us at H1A189, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, November 17–19!

Learn more: https://www.orbbec.com/