CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a global leader in server and storage solutions, is exhibiting at Booth #1231 at SC26, November 16-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. AIC is showing a system for each tier of an AI inference cluster: GPU servers, shared flash and high-density capacity storage. Partner systems are on display at the AIC booth, and AIC platforms are on display at partner booths on the show floor.

As AI inference scales, models keep more conversation context than GPU memory can hold. That context, known as the KV cache, is moving to fast shared flash close to the GPUs, with dense capacity storage behind it. At Booth #1231, AIC is showing the system it builds for each of those tiers, alongside the GPU servers that run the models.

Featured at AIC Booth #1231

F2026: 2U PCIe Gen5 JBOF with 26 hot-swap dual-port NVMe bays, dual canisters and support for up to four DPUs, serving flash to GPU clusters over NVMe-over-Fabrics.

HA2026-HC: 2U two-node, active-active high-availability storage server with 26 PCIe Gen5 dual-port NVMe bays and an AMD EPYC 9000 series processor in each node.

SB201-SU: 2U all-flash server with 24 front PCIe Gen5 NVMe bays (U.2 or E3.S), dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and CXL 2.0 support. The SB201-SU is a featured stop in Intel's Innovation Pass program at SC26.

SB407-ID: 4U storage server with 60 hot-swap 3.5-inch bays, six rear PCIe Gen5 NVMe bays, dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and six PCIe Gen5 x16 slots, for the capacity tier.

CB502-NM: 5U GPU server with dual AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processors and up to eight dual-slot GPUs at up to 600W each.

AIC is also showing the J4078-02-04X 4U 78-bay 24Gb/s SAS JBOD, the CB203-CP 2U four-GPU server and other systems from its server and storage portfolio. Also at the booth is the SB103-JP, AIC's newest system, a 1U all-flash server with up to 16 E3.S PCIe Gen6 NVMe bays and a single AMD EPYC 9006 processor. Stop by Booth #1231 to check it out.

Partners at the AIC Booth

H3 Platform, a provider of PCIe and CXL composable infrastructure, is co-exhibiting inside AIC Booth #1231. A team from Equus Compute Solutions is also at the AIC booth.

AIC Across the Show Floor

MangoBoost Booth #829: Mango KESAR™-E, MangoBoost's all-flash enclosure, built on the AIC F2026 JBOF. AIC Senior Product Manager Federico Papaianni will give a talk on the joint solution at the MangoBoost booth on Wednesday, November 18 at 3 p.m.

SNIA Booth #1020: the AIC J2024-07-04X 2U 24-bay 24Gb/s SAS JBOD.

"AIC has designed and manufactured server and storage platforms for 30 years," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "At SC26 we are showing a system for each storage tier in an AI cluster, together with our GPU servers. Our partners build their own products on these platforms, and several of them are joining us this week. We look forward to meeting customers in Chicago."

"Supercomputing is where our customers come to plan their next build," said Hank Lu, Executive Vice President of AIC. "Each tier of an AI cluster needs something different, whether that is bandwidth, capacity or uptime. We are bringing a system built for each one, so engineers can see where each one fits. Bring your requirements to Booth #1231 and talk them through with our product experts."

To book time with an AIC expert during SC26, contact sales@aicipc.com.

Thank You to Our SC26 Partners

AIC thanks MangoBoost, H3 Platform and Intel for joining AIC at SC26, along with Equus Compute Solutions, JetStor, Seagate, Sandisk, Micron and SNIA.

Event Details

SC26 | November 16-19, 2026 | McCormick Place, Chicago

AIC Booth #1231

Book a meeting: sales@aicipc.com