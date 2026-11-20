CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arivor Technologies, a leading provider of two-phase direct liquid cooling solutions and a subsidiary of AEWIN Technologies, will showcase its 2-Phase DLC (Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling) Rack-Scale Solution at SC26, addressing the thermal demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and demanding AI workloads. Designed for increasingly power-dense computing environments, the solution provides rack-level cooling capacity of up to 200kW to support next-generation AI infrastructure.

As HPC and AI systems continue to integrate higher-power CPUs and GPUs, conventional cooling approaches face increasing challenges in managing heat dissipation efficiently. Arivor's Two-Phase DLC technology uses a low-boiling-point coolant and phase-change mechanism to enhance heat transfer, providing an energy-efficient way to cool high-power components while supporting stable operation under demanding workloads.

The rack-scale solution integrates four key technologies: an Intelligent CDU featuring pressure regulation and vapor-liquid separation design for dynamic management; Next-Generation Two-Phase Cold Plates with optimized microstructures to enhance cooling efficiency; High-Reliability Manifolds utilizes industrial-grade stainless steel and tuned flow guidance to enable consistent refrigerant distribution; and Dry-Break Quick Release Connectors that help keep zero leakage and contamination during maintenance.

"As computing density continues to rise, thermal management is becoming an essential part of HPC infrastructure design," said C.E Liu, Chief Technology Officer of Arivor Technologies. "Our 2-Phase DLC rack-scale solution featuring patent technologies is designed to provide ultimate cooling capacity, efficiency, and reliability for increasingly demanding computing, helping customers prepare for the next generation of high-density computing with reduced PUE and long-term sustainability."

At SC26, November 17–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Booth #5326, Arivor will demonstrate its Two-Phase DLC solutions alongside AEWIN's latest servers, highlighting the integration of advanced thermal management with high-performance AI servers. Through continued development from chip-level cooling to rack-scale architectures, Arivor is advancing liquid cooling solutions for the evolving demands of HPC and AI.