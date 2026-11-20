SEOUL, South Korea and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seongsoo Park and Changjae Lee) announced that it presented data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its new drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, 'Plodicitinib(DWP212525)', at the 'American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026' held on November 9 (local time) in Orlando, Florida.

Hyemi Park, a Program Lead (PL) on Clinical Development Center at Daewoong Pharmaceutical, is presenting Phase 1 clinical trial results for the new autoimmune disease drug candidate ‘Plodicitinib(DWP212525)’ at ACR Convergence 2026.

Plodicitinib is an oral new drug candidate currently being developed by Daewoong Pharmaceutical as a treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By selectively inhibiting JAK3—which regulates the activity and function of immune cells—as well as ITK and BTK, which are involved in the activation of T cells and B cells (key immune cells), it modulates the excessively activated immune response in patients with autoimmune diseases to an appropriate level.

Unlike many existing treatments for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, which are limited to inhibiting T cells or B cells, Plodicitinib has a distinct mechanism of action: it simultaneously targets JAK3, ITK, and BTK, enabling it to broadly modulate immune responses in which T cells and B cells are involved in a complex manner. Based on this, it is expected to have potential applications in various autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and Sjögren's syndrome.

At this conference, results from the first-in-human Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial of Plodicitinib, conducted in 44 healthy adults, were presented. Analysis revealed that the maximum target occupancy for both BTK and ITK—the primary targets—exceeded 90%. Target occupancy is an indicator of the extent to which a drug binds to its target protein; these results provide initial pharmacodynamic evidence of Plodicitinib target engagement.

Pharmacokinetic(PK) evaluations showed that drug exposure in the body increased with higher doses. Furthermore, the safety evaluation revealed no serious adverse events during the study period, and all treatment-emergent adverse events were mild. No significant differences in the incidence of adverse events were observed even as the dose was increased.

Following the completion of the SAD study, Daewoong Pharmaceutical is currently conducting a multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study and aims to complete Phase 1 clinical trials in the first quarter of 2027.

Professor Seunghwan Lee of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Seoul National University Hospital, who is leading this clinical trial, stated, "No significant safety issues, such as serious adverse events, were identified in the SAD study conducted in healthy adults," adding, "Considering the safety results observed in the SAD study, we expect favorable tolerability in the MAD study as well."

Seongsoo Park, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, remarked, "The high target occupancy rate observed for both BTK and ITK in this SAD study represents a meaningful initial finding supporting further clinical development." He added, "We will continue to gather clinical data through the ongoing MAD study and explore the development potential of Plodicitinib across various autoimmune diseases and pursue global development opportunities."