Milestone Systems opens Asia Experience Centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2026 - Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology, today announced the opening of its new Experience Centre in Singapore, representing a major expansion of the company's regional footprint in Asia. The Centre will serve as a next-generation hub for solution design, cross-industry collaboration, and real-world testing of video innovations enabled by data analytics, hybrid-cloud architectures, and AI. It directly complements the Singapore government's national agenda, announced at 2026 Budget by PM Lawrence Wong, by creating a stronger foundation for safe, industry-ready AI adoption in critical sectors.



The new facility underscores Milestone's long-term commitment to Asia and supports the region's rapid transition toward intelligent, automated and increasingly interconnected operational environments. It is designed to help governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators accelerate deployments of video-driven solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and resilience while ensuring that innovation aligns with global standards of responsible AI adoption.



"Asia is the world's most dynamic security and smart infrastructure market, and enterprises are expecting deeper operational intelligence and more adaptable system architectures," said Kiean Khoo, Asia Business Head, Milestone Systems. "Our expanded Singapore hub gives the region the capabilities, collaboration space, and expertise required to address these new opportunities and scale innovation."



Asia's security and smart infrastructure market accelerates



Asian growth in demand for intelligent video and integrated security solutions is being driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, and rising expectations for real-time operational insights across airports, transport hubs, hospitality, critical infrastructure, and public spaces.



"Our expanded presence in Singapore reflects two clear realities: the scale and pace of demand across Asia, and the importance of scaling through open ecosystems and responsible innovation," said Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone Systems. The Experience Centre will play a pivotal role in helping partners and customers build AI-enabled solutions that are trustworthy, interoperable and ready for real-world complexities."



The Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market size is estimated at USD 42.25 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 59.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2025-2030).[1] It is increasingly defined by intelligent video, access control, and integrated security solutions. Market trends show a significant migration from legacy CCTV systems to IP-based, hybrid, and cloud-enabled platforms, with an emphasis on interoperability, analytics, and AI-driven decision-making.



"As the region accelerates into the AI-era, our customers are looking for trusted, high-quality data to power autonomous decision-making," Khoo added. "The new Experience Centre is built to help organisations validate AI-driven workflows safely and responsibly. It lets businesses experiment, optimise and innovate with the confidence that their systems meet the highest standards of governance, transparency and human oversight. "



A strategic hub for the era of Agentic AI



As organisations adopt AI—systems capable of planning, reasoning and autonomously executing tasks—video technology is becoming a core source of trusted, high-value data. The Asia Experience Centre will act as a proving ground for businesses seeking to explore how video, sensors, and multimodal data can be integrated to support e.g. AI agents in performing complex operational workflows.



The Centre features an expanded environment for scenario testing, multi-vendor integration, and modelling of high-density, real-time environments such as airports, urban transport, critical infrastructure, manufacturing floors, retail ecosystems, hospitality facilities and smart city districts. It can evaluate how AI workflows interact with real operational conditions, including video quality, data continuity, cybersecurity controls, and compliance requirements.



Driving innovation for a more connected and resilient Asia



Illum added further: "Milestone Systems is deepening its role as a catalyst for innovation across the region's evolving security and smart-infrastructure landscape with the launch of the Asia Experience Centre. By combining open-platform video technology, responsible AI principles, and a strong partner ecosystem, the Centre will help accelerate Asia's transition toward safer, smarter and more data-driven environments."

[1] Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025 - 2030)

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com.