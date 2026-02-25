Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Milestone Systems opens Asia Experience Centre in Singapore

February 25, 2026 | 14:02
(0) user say
The video management software provider inaugurated a regional facility to showcase technology and support customer deployments across Asian markets.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2026 - Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology, today announced the opening of its new Experience Centre in Singapore, representing a major expansion of the company's regional footprint in Asia. The Centre will serve as a next-generation hub for solution design, cross-industry collaboration, and real-world testing of video innovations enabled by data analytics, hybrid-cloud architectures, and AI. It directly complements the Singapore government's national agenda, announced at 2026 Budget by PM Lawrence Wong, by creating a stronger foundation for safe, industry-ready AI adoption in critical sectors.

The new facility underscores Milestone's long-term commitment to Asia and supports the region's rapid transition toward intelligent, automated and increasingly interconnected operational environments. It is designed to help governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators accelerate deployments of video-driven solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and resilience while ensuring that innovation aligns with global standards of responsible AI adoption.

"Asia is the world's most dynamic security and smart infrastructure market, and enterprises are expecting deeper operational intelligence and more adaptable system architectures," said Kiean Khoo, Asia Business Head, Milestone Systems. "Our expanded Singapore hub gives the region the capabilities, collaboration space, and expertise required to address these new opportunities and scale innovation."

Asia's security and smart infrastructure market accelerates

Asian growth in demand for intelligent video and integrated security solutions is being driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, and rising expectations for real-time operational insights across airports, transport hubs, hospitality, critical infrastructure, and public spaces.

"Our expanded presence in Singapore reflects two clear realities: the scale and pace of demand across Asia, and the importance of scaling through open ecosystems and responsible innovation," said Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone Systems. The Experience Centre will play a pivotal role in helping partners and customers build AI-enabled solutions that are trustworthy, interoperable and ready for real-world complexities."

The Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market size is estimated at USD 42.25 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 59.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2025-2030).[1] It is increasingly defined by intelligent video, access control, and integrated security solutions. Market trends show a significant migration from legacy CCTV systems to IP-based, hybrid, and cloud-enabled platforms, with an emphasis on interoperability, analytics, and AI-driven decision-making.

"As the region accelerates into the AI-era, our customers are looking for trusted, high-quality data to power autonomous decision-making," Khoo added. "The new Experience Centre is built to help organisations validate AI-driven workflows safely and responsibly. It lets businesses experiment, optimise and innovate with the confidence that their systems meet the highest standards of governance, transparency and human oversight. "

A strategic hub for the era of Agentic AI

As organisations adopt AI—systems capable of planning, reasoning and autonomously executing tasks—video technology is becoming a core source of trusted, high-value data. The Asia Experience Centre will act as a proving ground for businesses seeking to explore how video, sensors, and multimodal data can be integrated to support e.g. AI agents in performing complex operational workflows.

The Centre features an expanded environment for scenario testing, multi-vendor integration, and modelling of high-density, real-time environments such as airports, urban transport, critical infrastructure, manufacturing floors, retail ecosystems, hospitality facilities and smart city districts. It can evaluate how AI workflows interact with real operational conditions, including video quality, data continuity, cybersecurity controls, and compliance requirements.

Driving innovation for a more connected and resilient Asia

Illum added further: "Milestone Systems is deepening its role as a catalyst for innovation across the region's evolving security and smart-infrastructure landscape with the launch of the Asia Experience Centre. By combining open-platform video technology, responsible AI principles, and a strong partner ecosystem, the Centre will help accelerate Asia's transition toward safer, smarter and more data-driven environments."

[1] Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025 - 2030)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com.

By Milestone Systems

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Milestone Systems Asia Experience Centre

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

UBT251 achieves 19.7% weight loss in China phase 2 trial

UBT251 achieves 19.7% weight loss in China phase 2 trial

EtonHouse deploys OpenAI workspace across Singapore schools

EtonHouse deploys OpenAI workspace across Singapore schools

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBT251 achieves 19.7% weight loss in China phase 2 trial

UBT251 achieves 19.7% weight loss in China phase 2 trial

EtonHouse deploys OpenAI workspace across Singapore schools

EtonHouse deploys OpenAI workspace across Singapore schools

Milestone Systems opens Asia Experience Centre in Singapore

Milestone Systems opens Asia Experience Centre in Singapore

JIN Gastrobar at Mid Valley Southkey launches new menu

JIN Gastrobar at Mid Valley Southkey launches new menu

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020