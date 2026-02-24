Tim Hortons Singapore receives MUIS halal certification

Hearty Iftar Options: For those looking to break their fast with a satisfying meal, our Signature Grilled Sandwiches, including the fan-favourite Pesto Chicken and the iconic Montreal Beef Pastrami, provide a warm and wholesome option.

The Ultimate Festive Treats: Our world-famous Timbits® and handcrafted Assorted Donut boxes are the perfect addition to any festive spread. These bite-sized treats are

Handcrafted Beverages: Guests can enjoy our 100% Premium Arabica coffee, including the legendary Maple Cinnamon Latte and the Montreal Latte, as well as our signature Frappe Iced Beverages (Iced Capps®) and a variety of espresso-based lattes and non- caffeinated refreshing drinks, all prepared under strict Halal-certified protocols.

Savory Selection: The menu also features a range of made-to-order sandwiches, bagels and bakes, offering a variety of fresh and flavourful choices for any time of day.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Tim Hortons® Singapore is pleased to announce that it has officially received Halal certification from the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) across all its existing restaurants islandwide. This significant milestone arrives at a momentous time, as the brand prepares to join the local community in celebrating the upcoming Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr festivities.The attainment of the MUIS Halal mark, a global gold standard in Halal assurance, reaffirms Tim Hortons' commitment to making its offering available to everyone. Since its debut in Singapore, the iconic Canadian coffee house has been a neighbourhood destination for all. With this certification, the brand's full suite of signature coffee, iced beverages, sandwiches, and freshly baked treats is now accessible to the Muslim community, offering a new destination for family gatherings.Fostering Connection in Singapore's Multicultural Landscape In Singapore's unique multicultural landscape, dining is more than just a meal, it is a bridge between cultures. By securing official MUIS certification, Tim Hortons® strengthens its promise to provide a welcoming environment where every guest can gather with absolute peace of mind.At Tim Hortons, we believe the best experiences are those that bring people together. Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr are seasons defined by reflection, gratitude, and the spirit of sharing. We are honoured to receive this certification at such a meaningful time, allowing Tims to be a part of our guests' festive traditions. Whether it is a cozy spot for Iftar or sharing our signature treats during Eid visits, we are delighted to be a part of your celebrations.Elevating the Festive Table: An Expanded Range of Offerings With the MUIS Halal seal, guests can now explore the full breadth of the Tim Hortons® menu, featuring a diverse array of flavours suited for both daily indulgence and festive hosting:ideal for sharing during family gatherings and as gifts when visiting loved ones during communal Iftar gatherings and during the Hari Raya season.

Uncompromising Standards of Quality and Integrity The journey to MUIS Halal certification involved a comprehensive and rigorous audit of the entire Tim Hortons® operational ecosystem. This included a meticulous review of the supply chain, ingredient sourcing, and kitchen preparation processes. This achievement ensures that the high-quality standards Tim Hortons® is known for globally, are harmonized with the stringent religious and food safety requirements of MUIS.



A Commitment to Future Growth As Tim Hortons® continues to expand its footprint across Singapore, where it currently operates 17 stores, this certification is a pillar for all future outlets. The brand looks forward to opening more doors across the island, ensuring that the "Tims" experience remains accessible to all Singaporeans.

