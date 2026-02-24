Corporate

Tim Hortons Singapore receives MUIS halal certification

February 24, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
The Canadian coffee chain secured official Islamic dietary approval from Singapore's religious authority, expanding its addressable customer base ahead of holiday demand.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Tim Hortons® Singapore is pleased to announce that it has officially received Halal certification from the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) across all its existing restaurants islandwide. This significant milestone arrives at a momentous time, as the brand prepares to join the local community in celebrating the upcoming Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr festivities.
The attainment of the MUIS Halal mark, a global gold standard in Halal assurance, reaffirms Tim Hortons' commitment to making its offering available to everyone. Since its debut in Singapore, the iconic Canadian coffee house has been a neighbourhood destination for all. With this certification, the brand's full suite of signature coffee, iced beverages, sandwiches, and freshly baked treats is now accessible to the Muslim community, offering a new destination for family gatherings.

Fostering Connection in Singapore's Multicultural Landscape In Singapore's unique multicultural landscape, dining is more than just a meal, it is a bridge between cultures. By securing official MUIS certification, Tim Hortons® strengthens its promise to provide a welcoming environment where every guest can gather with absolute peace of mind.

At Tim Hortons, we believe the best experiences are those that bring people together. Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr are seasons defined by reflection, gratitude, and the spirit of sharing. We are honoured to receive this certification at such a meaningful time, allowing Tims to be a part of our guests' festive traditions. Whether it is a cozy spot for Iftar or sharing our signature treats during Eid visits, we are delighted to be a part of your celebrations.

Elevating the Festive Table: An Expanded Range of Offerings With the MUIS Halal seal, guests can now explore the full breadth of the Tim Hortons® menu, featuring a diverse array of flavours suited for both daily indulgence and festive hosting:
  • Hearty Iftar Options: For those looking to break their fast with a satisfying meal, our Signature Grilled Sandwiches, including the fan-favourite Pesto Chicken and the iconic Montreal Beef Pastrami, provide a warm and wholesome option.
  • The Ultimate Festive Treats: Our world-famous Timbits® and handcrafted Assorted Donut boxes are the perfect addition to any festive spread. These bite-sized treats are
ideal for sharing during family gatherings and as gifts when visiting loved ones during communal Iftar gatherings and during the Hari Raya season.
  • Handcrafted Beverages: Guests can enjoy our 100% Premium Arabica coffee, including the legendary Maple Cinnamon Latte and the Montreal Latte, as well as our signature Frappe Iced Beverages (Iced Capps®) and a variety of espresso-based lattes and non- caffeinated refreshing drinks, all prepared under strict Halal-certified protocols.
  • Savory Selection: The menu also features a range of made-to-order sandwiches, bagels and bakes, offering a variety of fresh and flavourful choices for any time of day.

Uncompromising Standards of Quality and Integrity The journey to MUIS Halal certification involved a comprehensive and rigorous audit of the entire Tim Hortons® operational ecosystem. This included a meticulous review of the supply chain, ingredient sourcing, and kitchen preparation processes. This achievement ensures that the high-quality standards Tim Hortons® is known for globally, are harmonized with the stringent religious and food safety requirements of MUIS.

A Commitment to Future Growth As Tim Hortons® continues to expand its footprint across Singapore, where it currently operates 17 stores, this certification is a pillar for all future outlets. The brand looks forward to opening more doors across the island, ensuring that the "Tims" experience remains accessible to all Singaporeans.

http://www.timhortons.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tim Hortons

TagTag:
Tim Hortons MUIS halal certification

