Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kenanga Group launches Malaysia's first tokenised money market funds

February 26, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
The financial services firm introduced blockchain-based investment products, becoming the country's pioneer in offering digital asset versions of traditional cash-equivalent funds.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group"), Malaysia's leading independent investment bank and the Stellar Development Foundation ("Stellar"), a US-based non-profit organisation that supports the Stellar network, yesterday introduced Myrra, a dedicated token platform that leverages the Stellar blockchain to enable the tokenisation of real world-assets.

From left: Betty Sun-Lucas, Regional Director, APAC, Stellar Development Foundation; Jose Fernandez da Ponte, President, Chief Growth Officer, Stellar Development Foundation; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kenanga Investors Berhad; Ranjit Gill, Director, Head of Product & Market Development, Kenanga Investors Berhad

From left: Betty Sun-Lucas, Regional Director, APAC, Stellar Development Foundation; Jose Fernandez da Ponte, President, Chief Growth Officer, Stellar Development Foundation; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kenanga Investors Berhad; Ranjit Gill, Director, Head of Product & Market Development, Kenanga Investors Berhad

The inaugural deployment on the Myrra platform is the tokenisation of the Kenanga Money Market Fund ("KMMF") and the Kenanga Islamic Money Market Fund ("KIMMF") (collectively, the "Funds") managed by Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors"). The Funds represent the first tokenised unit trust funds to go live within the Malaysian market.

Through this initiative, investors can now transact blockchain-based digital representations of the Funds' units through Myrra. Tokens are issued on a 1:1 basis, with each token representing a unit of either fund. This ensures the digital tokens function exactly like traditional fund units, while prioritising regulatory compliance, legal parity with existing unit holders, and operational integrity.

The reveal took place at the Blockchain Summit 2026, co-organised by Credit Saison and Pacific Meta as part of Japan Fintech Week.

By tokenising its Malaysian Ringgit money market funds using trusted Stellar blockchain infrastructure, Kenanga Group is bringing its money market products directly to a broader segment of Malaysian investors, enabling the purchase or selling of tokens directly on Myrra's web portal.

"The launch of Malaysia's first tokenised money market funds on the new Myrra platform represents a major step forward in our Group-wide commitment to driving digital innovation across the Malaysian capital markets," said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Group. "By deploying on the Stellar network, we are able to contribute to the development of a digital public infrastructure that aligns with Malaysia's vision of becoming a regional centre for blockchain-enabled finance."

"The implementation of tokenisation is a strategic initiative to evolve our existing distribution and operational processes and capabilities through the operational efficiencies offered by Distributed Ledge Technology," said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kenanga Investors. "We believe this will work towards driving investor participation without compromising regulatory standards and transparency."

Operating for more than a decade, Stellar is one of the earliest blockchains designed specifically to support payments, asset issuance, and financial products in a compliance-forward and transparent manner. It hosts Franklin Templeton's Benji token, a tokenised U.S. Treasury money market fund primarily used by institutional users for on-chain settlement and peer-to-peer transfers. Stellar also powers MoneyGram's large-scale cash-to-crypto on/off-ramp across 170 countries using USDC and supports the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ("UNHCR") in distributing USDC-based aid that refugees can redeem even without bank accounts.

"Tokenisation drives real-world utility and access when it is built on infrastructure that institutions and regulators trust," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, President and Chief Growth Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. "Stellar was designed from the outset to support regulated financial products, increase access and provide the rails for enterprise-grade assets to move securely. This deployment by Kenanga Group is a prime example of how digital public infrastructure is scaling on Stellar making financial services more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for everyone across the globe."

Myrra represents a milestone in addressing a tokenised asset opportunity in Malaysia, estimated at US$43 billion by 2030. It builds upon recent efforts by the Securities Commission Malaysia to advance tokenised capital market products within a framework that balances innovation with investor protection. By applying blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology to familiar financial products, Kenanga Group is taking a pragmatic approach to financial innovation and inclusion while positioning Malaysian investors for a global transition toward faster settlement and enhanced transparency.

The KMMF aims to provide investors with a regular income stream while maintaining capital stability by investing entirely in money market instruments, debentures, and deposits. Meanwhile, the KIMMF offers similar benefits aligned with Shariah principle. Both Funds cater to investors who want stable, short-term returns with minimal volatility.

For more information about Myrra, please visit myrra.my.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




By Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kenanga Group tokenised money market funds KMMF

Related Contents

Kenanga launches new HSCEI, HSTECH warrants

Kenanga launches new HSCEI, HSTECH warrants

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Wel-Bloom adapts to Malaysia sugar tax with functional jelly products

Wel-Bloom adapts to Malaysia sugar tax with functional jelly products

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Wel-Bloom adapts to Malaysia sugar tax with functional jelly products

Wel-Bloom adapts to Malaysia sugar tax with functional jelly products

Kenanga Group launches Malaysia's first tokenised money market funds

Kenanga Group launches Malaysia's first tokenised money market funds

Pulsar opens Hong Kong office for Asia maritime satellite market

Pulsar opens Hong Kong office for Asia maritime satellite market

Transparency emerges as creator economy standard in 2026

Transparency emerges as creator economy standard in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020