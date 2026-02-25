EtonHouse deploys OpenAI workspace across Singapore schools

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2026 - In the wake of Budget 2026 and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's announcement of a National AI Council to accelerate mission-driven artificial intelligence deployment, EtonHouse International Education Group has collaborated with OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT Edu across its global education network, establishing a secure, enterprise-grade AI workspace designed to strengthen governance, operational excellence and institutional capability.The implementation spans the Group's schools and education brands, including EBridge Pre-School, an Anchor Operator, extending AI integration beyond classroom experimentation into enterprise-wide infrastructure supporting operations, marketing and admissions, finance, human resources, school administration and technology development.While education was not named among the initial priority sectors identified under Singapore's national AI strategy, EtonHouse views schools as foundational to building long-term AI capability and literacy across society.Governance-led AI deploymentThe rollout has been structured around enterprise governance principles. Access is managed through role-based access controls, single sign-on authentication and automated provisioning, ensuring that AI tools and information remain aligned to defined job responsibilities and permission boundaries.ChatGPT Edu operates within a centrally managed internal workspace governed by consistent policies across the Group. External sharing and third-party integrations are enabled only where explicitly approved and aligned with business requirements, reinforcing a secure and compliant AI environment.This governance-first approach reflects a deliberate shift from isolated experimentation to structured, scalable adoption.From classroom innovation to enterprise infrastructureEtonHouse previously developed Lumina, its proprietary AI-powered lesson planning platform. The deployment of ChatGPT Edu represents the next phase of integration, extending advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into enterprise functions.Within the secure workspace, teams can upload documents for structured analysis, generate comparative reports, conduct scenario modelling and retrieve institutional knowledge more efficiently. Technology teams are also leveraging Codex, OpenAI's agentic coding tool, to enhance development workflows, supporting code drafting, review and testing while maintaining human oversight and established engineering standards.The Group is concurrently developing internal AI assistants and structured workflows within defined governance parameters to streamline routine processes and standardise how knowledge is accessed and applied across departments.Augmentation, not replacementEtonHouse emphasises that artificial intelligence is being implemented as an augmentation layer rather than a substitute for professional judgement."Artificial intelligence is not a shortcut or a replacement technology. It is a learning infrastructure," said Mr Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO of EtonHouse International Education Group. "We are developing tools that help students learn more confidently, support teachers to plan and differentiate more effectively, and equip HQ teams to serve schools faster and with higher quality. AI should amplify good practice, not replace it, so we are building the governance and capability to deploy it responsibly at scale."The rollout will be supported by structured staff training alongside OpenAI experts clear usage guidelines and ongoing oversight to ensure transparency, responsible usage and alignment with internal policies and regulatory obligations."As Singapore advances its national AI ambitions, many institutions are working to bridge the gap between rapidly advancing AI technologies and their ability to deploy them effectively and responsibly. EtonHouse's rollout of ChatGPT Edu shows how forward-thinking education organisations can translate AI into practical, trusted enterprise-wide systems that empower teams today, while building confidence for the long-term." added Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International at OpenAI.Education's role in Singapore's AI futureBudget 2026 outlined the formation of a National AI Council to guide coordinated deployment across priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare.EtonHouse's implementation reflects how education institutions can apply similar principles of governance, security and enterprise readiness, positioning schools not only as adopters of technology but as contributors to Singapore's broader AI capability building.With this move, EtonHouse signals a transition from exploratory AI usage to secure, scalable integration across its global network, reinforcing its commitment to innovation anchored in institutional discipline and responsible deployment.https://www.etonhouse.edu.sg/

