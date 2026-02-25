JIN Gastrobar at Mid Valley Southkey launches new menu

Chargrilled Octopus (RM68)

Dine in at JIN Gastrobar. Post an Instagram Story and tag @jingastrobar. Present the Story to staff to redeem a complimentary mocktail.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2026 - First established in 2019, JIN Gastrobar introduces a refreshed take on modern continental cuisine, bringing together thoughtfully crafted dishes, curated gin selections, and signature cocktails in a warm, contemporary setting. Conveniently located within Aurum Theatre at The Gardens Mall and Mid Valley Southkey JB, the restaurant welcomes diners without the need for a movie ticket, making it an accessible dining destination for both moviegoers and dine-in guests alike.Inspired by a play on the words "Jin," meaning gold in Mandarin, and "Gin," one of its signature pours, JIN Gastrobar was created as a space where food, drinks, and meaningful moments come together. The space is designed to suit every occasion, from intimate date nights and quality time with loved ones to casual gatherings and solo indulgence.A Prelude of FlavoursThe refreshed menu begins with a variety of appetisers, including sharing platters, starters, soups, and salads designed to offer warmth and balance. Highlights include:Mains from Land and SeaThe main course selection spans grilled meats, fresh seafood, and comforting pastas, offering something for every palate. Amongst a range of selections, diners can choose from:Complementary sides such as russet steak fries, sautéed spinach, sautéed mushrooms, truffled mashed potatoes, and Peruvian asparagus with broccolini are available, priced from RM15 to RM35.Desserts and Signature SipsTo end on a sweet note, guests can enjoy desserts including Classic Tiramisu (RM25), Chocolate Brûlée, Lime and Lychee Mousse (RM25), and Apple Crumble with Ice Cream.features signature cocktails (RM50 each) with flavour profiles such as olive, pineapple, calamansi, and lychee. Non-alcoholic mocktails include Peach Sunrise, Pineapple Passion, Calamansi Fizz, Elderflower Fizz, and Virgin Mojito.Dine & Post, Get RewardedFrom 21 January 2026 to 21 March 2026, the first 300 GSC Rewards members who dine in and post an Instagram Story tagging @jingastrobar will receive a complimentary mocktail.JIN Gastrobar operates daily from 11:00am to 10:00pm at The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur and Mid Valley South Key, Johor BahruWith its refreshed menu and inviting ambience, JIN Gastrobar offers a versatile dining space suited for every occasion.For further updates, stay tuned to JIN Gastrobar's social media channels: https://www.instagram.com/jingastrobar/?hl=enhttps://www.jingastrobar.com.my/#/

