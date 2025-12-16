Corporate

Solidion develops high capacity low cost battery anode

December 16, 2025 | 11:44
The innovation promises to improve performance and reduce expenses for next-generation energy storage systems.

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that it has developed a new breed of silicon-rich high-capacity anode for lithium-ion batteries.

Solidion has pioneered multiple approaches to the design and production of low-cost, high-performance Si-rich anode materials, containing 45%-95% by weight of Si to extend the driving/flying ranges by 20-45%. This truly game-changing technology is based on the implementation of an elastic or flexible rubber to encapsulate Si particles and protect the entire anode electrode. These anode materials can be manufactured with innovative processes that are silane-free and CVD-free and make use of low-cost metallurgical-grade or reclaimed Si as a feedstock material.

Solidion's rubber protection technology, supported by 40+ US patents and numerous international patents, overcomes various technical and economical hurdles that have thus far impeded widespread acceptance of Si anode-based high-energy batteries. Solidion is ready to scale up the existing anode material manufacturing facility based in Dayton, Ohio and looking to expand the production in other regions of North America.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

By PR Newswire

Solidion Technology, Inc.

TagTag:
Solidion high capacity battery low cost anode

Advertisement  | Contact us

