Solar Storage Live Thailand 2026 Opens

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is set to make significant strides towards a sustainable future as Solar & Storage Live Thailand 2026 returns to Bangkok on 28 - 29 January 2026 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

As Thailand accelerates its transition towards clean energy, the free expo and conference organised by Terrapinn will bring together over 5,000 industry leaders, developers, installers, policymakers, solution providers, investors, and innovators under one roof. With 80+ leading sponsors and exhibitors, and 200+ expert speakers, the event will serve as a critical platform for driving the expansion of solar and storage technologies in Thailand.

Amidst the global call for urgent action against climate change, Thailand is at the forefront of renewable energy adoption, leveraging its abundant natural resources to power a sustainable tomorrow. Solar & Storage Live Thailand 2026 underscores the nation's commitment to embracing clean energy solutions and fostering innovation in the energy sector.

The event has garnered strong support from key government agencies and industry partners, including the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Industry, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and more, reinforcing its position as Thailand's leading solar and storage marketplace.

Solar & Storage Live Thailand 2026's free-to-attend exhibition will offer attendees the chance to evaluate solutions from leading energy players such as Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology, RAPD Solar Cell, Mars Rock Thailand, Enercore, TMDA Electric, GoodWe, and many more.

"We're delighted to be returning to Bangkok once again with the only established event focusing on the tremendous opportunity that solar & energy storage represent for securing Thailand's energy future. Thousands of leaders have already signed up to shop for solutions, learn about the latest trends and build relationships with potential partners", says Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Pte Ltd.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature five free-to-attend conference tracks exploring the policies, business models and technologies defining Thailand's energy future. Confirmed speakers include senior leaders from government, utilities and industry, such as:

Ploylapas Singtothong, Ministerial Adviser to the Minister of Industry, Minister of Industry (MIND)

Suwita Shotuk, Chief, Hydro and Renewable Energy, Power Plant Electrical Engineering Department, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)

Sittiporn Somkitsan, Director General Department of Traffic and Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

Athita Vivatpinyo, Manager, Advanced Energy Systems, Asia Clean Energy Partners

Mrutyunjaya Nanda, Team Leader, Technology and Markets, Asia Clean Energy Partners

Lertnapa Pittapundu, Director, Napa Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Vichshuwan Pungchareon, Senior Manager, Center of Digital Energy, BCPG Public Company Limited

Dr. Dhirayut Chenvidhya, Director, CES Solar Cells Testing Center (CSSC), King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT)

Syed Muhammad Khubaib, International Business Representative, YC Solar

Dr. Phimsupha Kokchang, Researcher, Energy Research Institute

Yanika Chanapo, Senior Investment Officer, Norfund

Perapol Umpaivit, General Manager, Getz Energy

Pitirat Wongwattanakij, Co-founder, P&N Intergroup Supply Co., Ltd.

Prof. Dr. Supot Teachavorasinskun, President Board of Advisory Committee, Center of Excellence in Electrical Power Technology (CEPT)

Wirittipol Somdulyawat, Chief of Public Sector Customer Care Section 3, Better Care and Power Quality Department, Metropolitan Electricity Authority

Piyapong Prachuab, Electrical Engineer, Smart Grid and Electrical Systems Planning Division, Metropolitan Electricity Authority

Watcharapong Khemkaew, President, Wind Energy Association of Thailand (WEAT)

Supharerk Yimgobkit, President, Thai Biogas Trade Association

Chaphamon Chantrapongphan, President, Thai Photovoltaic Industries Association (TPVA)

Thawee Chongkavinit, Vice Chairman, The Renewable Energy Industry Club (RE-FTI Club)

Solar & Storage Live Thailand is co-located with EVCharge Live Thailand, Highways Thailand, and Mobility Live Thailand, creating a comprehensive and multi-sector platform for industry professionals to explore renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, smart mobility, and transportation infrastructure. This unique convergence enables cross-industry collaboration, integrated solution discovery and deeper insights into the future of sustainable mobility and energy development in Thailand. Bringing together these four pivotal events will foster innovation and drive advancements that will shape the future of Thailand's infrastructure and energy landscape.

For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/SolarPress-PRN