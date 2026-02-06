Corporate

IHG's voco Brand Debuts in Thailand

February 06, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
The hotel group opened its inaugural voco property in Bangkok's Surawong district, bringing the upscale brand to the Thai market.

BANGKOK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of voco Bangkok Surawong, marking the debut of IHG's fastest growing premium brand, voco hotels, in Thailand.

Each voco property is characterised by its individual charm, which provides guests with something unique while creating an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere for guests to truly unwind and feel at ease. Infused with charming personal touches and subtle Thai influences, voco Bangkok Surawong is a great gateway to explore Bangkok.

"We are thrilled to introduce voco hotels to Thailand, and offer travellers a stay that is upscale, familiar yet refreshingly different. We look forward to inviting guests to immerse in the brand's playful nature and enjoy delightful, uplifting voco experiences provided by our thoughtful hosts here in Surawong," said Walid Ouezini, General Manager, voco Bangkok Surawong.

Award-winning Thai architecture firm A49 refashioned the Brutalist modernism of the original Tawana Hotel, by blending heritage with contemporary openness through preserved geometric forms, natural light, and thoughtful architectural flow. Within the hotel, Thai interior design studio, P49 Deesign brings mid-century charm to life in true voco's warm, playful style—balancing retro character, Thai artistry and modern comfort to reflect Surawong's vibrant spirit.

Guests are invited to 'come on in' and are greeted with a signature voco welcome treat that is unique and representative of the local area, and a swift check-in. At voco Bangkok Surawong, guests will enjoy mango sticky rice cookie – a modern take on the classic Thai dessert that is carefully prepared by the hotel's pastry chef daily with fresh local mangoes.

'Me time' beckons in its 244 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites. Staying true to voco hotel's "step by step" sustainability mantra, voco Bangkok Surawong is committed to innovation and sustainability, and the belief that small steps collectively make the biggest difference. This includes pillows and duvet fillings made from recycled materials and premium organic New Zealand bulk bath amenities from Antipodes.

Outstanding dining experiences offer a taste of the 'voco life' at the hotel's three dynamic restaurants and bars, including:

  • Tasca Sabio – a spirited Spanish-inspired restaurant and bar where bold Mediterranean flavours, lively sangria rituals and small plates made for sharing create an atmosphere perfect for friends to gather.
  • Deckles Smokehouse – the all-day-dining restaurant that offers a Bangkok's premium hotel smokehouse experience, where slow-smoking traditions meet vibrant spices and craft cocktails

Additional amenities include a full lap pool set amidst landscaped gardens on the fourth floor, 24-hour fitness centre and an onsen spa.

The hotel also offers an elegant ballroom that seats up to 200 guests as well as four flexible meeting room spaces with the latest AV tech and stylish contemporary interiors – suitable for mid-scale conferences, events, and meetings.

Located along Surawong Road, the hotel sits at the midst of Bangkok's heritage and modern energy—steps away from the bustling Silom district, Sathorn's corporate hub, and Siam's shopping and entertainment landmarks. With its lively neighbourhood charm, Surawong has long been known as a place of welcome, making it the perfect home for voco's warm, stylish, and refreshingly different approach to hospitality.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels by IHG has quickly become one of IHG Hotels & Resorts' fastest growing with 117 open hotels and 108 exciting destinations in the pipeline, including the recently opened voco Quang Binh Resort and voco Bandung Setiabudi.

For more information on voco Bangkok Surawong, please visit http://www.vocohotels.com/bkksurawong.

Press Kit available here and please credit IHG Hotels & Resorts for use of images.

*Figures as of 30 September 2025

By PR Newswire

IHG Hotels & Resorts

voco IHG Thailand

