SoéPay launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants

December 09, 2025 | 14:28
SoéPay now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants to accept contactless payments, expanding digital payment options in Asian markets significantly.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - SoéPay now enables its Hong Kong merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the「SoéPay - Tap to Pay」iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

SoéPay - Tap to Pay

SoéPay - Tap to Pay

At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.*
Tap to Pay on iPhone through SoéPay supports all major card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, American Express, and JCB, providing merchants with comprehensive payment acceptance.

SoéPay's accelerated merchant onboarding process allows merchants to begin accepting contactless payments via iPhone (iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS) in as fast as 60 minutes once all requirements are met in two steps: (1) iOS app installation and (2) in-app KYC (Know Your Customer) verification.

"We have rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone for the first wave of merchant categories: taxi services, delivery, florists, pop-up shops, and personalized onsite service providers. We see merchants effortlessly using their iPhones to conveniently and securely accept contactless payments and believe these transformative benefits enhance both their efficiency and their brand image," says Sam Or, Chief Revenue Officer of SoéPay.

Hong Kong businesses can also get special offers on devices and data plans when signing up for Tap to Pay on iPhone with Hong Kong Telecommunications through participating payment platforms.

For more information on SoéPay, please visit https://soepay.com
*Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.

https://soepay.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SoéPay

SoéPay Tap to Pay on iPhone

