Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore Institute of Management empowers students for global careers

December 10, 2025 | 19:12
(0) user say
The institution focuses on equipping its students with the skills for international employability and success.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - In today's interconnected world, global perspectives and internationally recognized qualifications play a pivotal role in shaping career opportunities. The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) provides students with access to degrees from leading universities in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Europe, delivered locally with the same academic rigor and standards as those offered on campus in our partner universities. This approach combines accessibility, affordability, and quality, positioning SIM as a trusted institution for learners preparing to compete in a global marketplace.

Global Degrees with Local Access

SIM collaborates with more than ten internationally recognized universities, including the University of Birmingham, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo, to offer over 140 full-time and part-time programmes across diverse disciplines. These programmes follow the same curricula and academic standards as those on the home campuses, ensuring graduates receive qualifications respected worldwide. Students benefit from instruction by international faculty and a multicultural learning environment that fosters international perspectives.

Cost-Effective Without Compromising Quality

International education often entails significant financial and emotional investment. SIM offers an alternative that combines affordability with academic excellence. Students receive the same curriculum and standards as their overseas counterparts at a fraction of the cost, while enjoying Singapore's safe and vibrant environment. This model makes international education accessible to a broader pool of talent, enabling students to pursue aspirations without undue financial burden.

Career-Ready Through Industry Engagement

SIM places strong emphasis on career readiness. Through Career Connect, students gain access to internships, job opportunities, and networking events with industry leaders. Initiatives such as the SIM60 Work-Integrated Learning for Life (WILL) Award recognize students who actively engage in internships, enhancing employability and providing a competitive edge in today's dynamic job market. Career workshops, résumé reviews, and mock interviews further equip students with practical skills for professional growth.

SIM graduates have interned at global organizations such as IBM, Porsche, and Amazon, participated in international hackathons, and leveraged SIM's alumni network to secure roles in multinational corporations. These experiences reflect SIM's commitment to holistic development, combining academic excellence with real-world exposure.

A Diverse and Vibrant Learning Environment

SIM's multicultural campus brings together learners from over 50 nationalities, creating an environment that encourages cultural exchange and global perspectives. Students can participate in more than 70 clubs and societies, fostering leadership, communication, and teamwork skills essential for success in international careers.

Quality Assured with EduTrust Star Certification

SIM is among the few private education institutions in Singapore to hold the EduTrust Star certification, the highest accolade under the EduTrust Certification Scheme administered by SkillsFuture Singapore. This recognition affirms SIM's commitment to academic quality, student welfare, and operational excellence.

The SIM Advantage

Choosing SIM signifies a commitment to a future-ready education that combines global recognition, affordability, and employability. For students aiming to achieve international success while leveraging Singapore's position as a global hub, SIM provides a strategic gateway to opportunity.

References:

  1. SIM University Partners - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge
  2. The SIM Advantage - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/sim-advantage
  3. SIM Career Services - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
  4. Accreditation - https://www.sim.edu.sg/about-sim/discover-sim/accreditation

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Singapore Institute of Management International Employability Global Perspectives

Related Contents

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Novotel opens in Johor Bahru city centre gateway

Novotel opens in Johor Bahru city centre gateway

15th Shanghai Biennale opens with evocative theme

15th Shanghai Biennale opens with evocative theme

DFA Awards 2025 celebrates global and Asian design icons

DFA Awards 2025 celebrates global and Asian design icons

Hong Kong sports documentary wins top prize at film festival

Hong Kong sports documentary wins top prize at film festival

70mai launches dash cam series with true 4K clarity

70mai launches dash cam series with true 4K clarity

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020