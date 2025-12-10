Corporate

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

December 10, 2025 | 20:03
The agreement grants exclusive rights to develop and commercialise innovative medicines in the Chinese market.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun Pharma (SSE: 600196; HKEX: 02196) today announced that its subsidiaries, Chongqing Yao Pharmaceutical Company, Limited. ("Yao Pharma"), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Company Limited, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement. Under this agreement, Yao Pharma grants Pfizer an exclusive worldwide license for the development, use, manufacturing, and commercialization of oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists, including YP05002, and any products containing such oral small molecule GLP-1R agonists as an active ingredient. The license covers all indications for therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic human and veterinary use. Under the terms of the agreement, Yao Pharma will complete an ongoing YP05002 Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia and grants Pfizer an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture and commercialize YP05002 worldwide. Yao Pharma will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to $1.935 billion, as well as tiered royalties on sales, if approved.

The licensed small-molecule GLP-1R agonists were independently researched and developed by Fosun Pharma's subsidiary Yao Pharma with proprietary intellectual property rights and are intended for the treatment of metabolic diseases, with potential indications including but not limited to chronic weight management, type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), among others. YP05002 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in Australia.

"The partnership with Pfizer marks the international recognition of Yao pharma's R&D capabilities. We firmly believe that only through openness and collaboration can the value of innovation be maximized." Mr. Liu Qiang, Chairman of Yao Pharma, stated, "Leveraging Pfizer's exceptional global development experience and commercialization network, along with Yao Pharma's profound expertise in small molecule R&D and manufacturing, our shared goal is to enable this innovative drug candidate to be developed and commercialized in order to benefit patients worldwide more quickly and broadly."

"The global collaboration with Pfizer is another significant milestone in Fosun Pharma's strategy of innovation and internationalization." Mr. Chen Yuqing, Chairman of Fosun Pharma, said, "Fosun Pharma is committed to addressing unmet clinical needs. We look forward to working with Pfizer to expedite the global development and commercialization of YP05002, with the goal of working toward addressing the challenges of obesity and metabolic diseases for patients in need."

By PR Newswire

Fosun Pharma

TagTag:
Fosun Pharma Exclusive collaboration agreement Glucagonlike peptide

