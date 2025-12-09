Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

December 09, 2025 | 14:34
(0) user say
Abax Global Capital has been appointed by HKIC as an asset manager for the 2025 capital batch of the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - Abax Global Capital (Hong Kong) Limited is proud to announce its selection by the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) as an asset manager for the 2025 batch of capital ("2025 Capital Batch") of the Investment Portfolio ("CIES IP") under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme ("New CIES").

"We are honored by the HKIC's confidence in Abax," said Donald Yang, Managing Partner and CEO of Abax. "As an asset manager rooted in Hong Kong, we are committed to supporting the HKIC's vision of channelling long-term capital to drive innovation, technology advancement, and strengthen the city's position as a global hub for asset and wealth management. The HKIC has been instrumental in fostering growth across Hong Kong's technology, biotech, and green energy sectors, while reinforcing its stature as a leading international financial center. We are privileged to contribute to these transformative initiatives and extend our gratitude to the HKIC and our partners for their trust and collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Abax Global Capital (Hong Kong)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Abax Global Capital HKIC

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020