Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

December 10, 2025 | 20:00
(0) user say
The city presented its combined cultural, tourist, and sporting attractions to an audience of international scholars.

JIANDE, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 6 to 7, 2025, the "Jiande Light Adventure Sports, Trendy New Experience" cultural tourism promotion was held in Jiande, Zhejiang province. Organized by the Jiande Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports and hosted by Zhejiang Radio & TV Group's Zhejiang Music 96.8 FM, the event brought together 50 international students from Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics. Over two immersive days, they discovered the city's culture and modern leisure scene through a curated journey featuring light adventure sports, cultural heritage and rural charm.

Cultural Heritage: Connecting with History

The tour began on the afternoon of December 6 at the Jiande Museum with an interactive clay figurine workshop. With guidance from a local heritage artisan, students transformed colorful dough into expressive, playful figures. The hands-on experience offered an engaging window into Jiande's traditions, making its cultural story resonate with the young global visitors and highlighting the city's tourism appeal.

Light Adventure Sports: Where Adrenaline Meets Fun

Following the cultural heritage tour, the international students continued their journey at X•WATER, where the energy shifted into high gear. As one of China's most comprehensive diving-themed hotels, it showcases exceptional facilities—from a 42-meter deep diving pool to a surfing pool and professional bouldering hall—setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure experience.

With professional coaches leading the way, the students quickly embraced the excitement. The blend of movement, challenge, and discovery introduced them to Jiande's fresh approach to light adventure sports, leaving them with one of the trip's most memorable moments.

Evening Stroll: Soaking Up Local Life

As dusk settled, the group arrived at Shouchang 909 Night Street. A vibrant hub of dining, culture, and entertainment, it has quickly become a key landmark in Jiande's nighttime economy and a symbol of the city's increasing vitality. Students joined dragon dance performances, connecting with local traditions and soaking in the warmth and lively atmosphere after dark.

Trail Running: Scenery and Shared Joy

The next morning, the students made their way to Zizhou Village in Qiantan Town for the Maling Ancient Trail Cross-Country Race. Recognized as Zhejiang's sole entry among the Top 10 Classic Hiking Routes in the Yangtze River Delta, the trail provided a breathtaking setting. The runners' spirited energy animated the entire scene. Later, at a village farmhouse restaurant, the group enjoyed a local barbecue while exchanging stories and cultural impressions.

The two-day visit was both active and immersive. The fifty young global scholars became lively ambassadors for Jiande, sharing their experiences with the world.

More than a tourism success, this event used light adventure sports and cultural exchange to strengthen the 17°C Jiande Xin'an River tourism brand and raise Jiande's profile as a destination for accessible adventure. Looking ahead, Jiande will continue to blend culture, tourism, and sport, introducing more engaging offerings—crafting a future where nature, culture, and community thrive together.

By PR Newswire

Jiande Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jiande cultural tourism Adventure sports Jiande Jiande tourism promotion

