Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion media outlets Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and Sourcing Journal (SJ) co-presented the WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala, in partnership with the Hong Kong Fashion Council (HKFC) in November at the Regent Hong Kong. The event was one of the core programmes of the second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. The morning conference gathered global leaders across fashion, retail, and manufacturing for an in-depth look at how fashion, innovation, trade and culture are redefining the fashion industry.

LEADING CONVERSATIONS ON GLOBAL CREATIVITY AND THE FASHION IMAGINATION

As the leading source of fashion news and analysis for industry leaders and the global fashion community, the WWD x SJ Global Fashion and Business Conference, served as a premier platform for insightful discussions about the ever-changing fashion landscape. This conference brought together visionaries and experts to explore how design inspiration transcends borders, drawing from both Asian and Western aesthetics to influence culture and commerce. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's unique position as a crossroads of style, where local streets and global runways inspire creative innovations that shape the future of fashion.

Building on this, the conference also delved into the power of storytelling in fashion—examining how brands craft narratives that resonate across diverse markets, foster community, and elevate brand value. Additionally, discussions highlighted how heritage and traditional craftsmanship continue to inspire contemporary design, informing modern collections that aspire to become future classics. Complementing these themes, panels also addressed critical issues like global sourcing amidst trade uncertainties, and the material revolution driven by sustainable innovations, emphasising Hong Kong's pivotal role in shaping the industry's future through strategic adaptation and technological advancement.

Speakers included Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Kim Jones Studio; Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli; renowned fashion designer Jason Wu, and Robert Wun, the first designer from Hong Kong to show his collection at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, alongside other industry leaders.

"Hong Kong has long stood at the intersection of craftsmanship and commerce, and this conference represents a natural next step in Fairchild Media Group's growing international event portfolio," said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group. "We are thrilled to expand our global footprint with an event supported by CCIDA and HKFC that convenes leaders driving fashion's future through innovation, sustainability, and cross-market collaboration."