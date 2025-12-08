Corporate

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

December 08, 2025 | 13:27
(0) user say
SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence, developing well-rounded graduates prepared for professional success across diverse industries and sectors.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2025 - The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is proud to reaffirm its commitment to developing future-ready graduates through a comprehensive scholarship framework that goes beyond academic achievement. These scholarships are designed to recognize and nurture qualities such as leadership, resilience, and talent. These attributes are essential for success in today's dynamic global environment.

For decades, scholarships have been synonymous with academic excellence. SIM is redefining this narrative by adopting a holistic approach that values character, contribution, and courage alongside academic performance. This initiative reflects SIM's mission to prepare graduates who are adaptable, innovative, and socially responsible.

Scholarships That Go Beyond Academics

SIM's scholarship ecosystem reflects its belief that success is multidimensional. Rather than focusing solely on grades, these awards celebrate qualities such as resilience, leadership, and talent. The SIM STARRR Award, for instance, supports freshmen who embody Resilience, Resourcefulness, and Responsibility, offering up to S$36,000 in tuition fees, along with living and exchange allowances, without any bond requirement.

For students who shine in sports or the arts, the SIM Award & Sports/Artistic Talent Award provides S$15,000, disbursed in two tranches, to help them balance academic and extracurricular excellence.

International students pursuing diploma programmes can benefit from the Diploma Scholarships, which cover up to 100% of course fees for academic excellence or 50% for merit-based achievements.

For working adults who have overcome significant challenges, the SIM Chairman's Award for Resilience offers S$3,000, recognizing perseverance and determination in the face of adversity.

Stories That Inspire

SIM's scholarships are more than financial aid. They are catalysts for transformation, opening doors for students to turn challenges into triumphs. Take Ernita Tanudjaja, an international student who refused to let pandemic disruptions derail her ambitions. Instead, she leveraged technology to livestream events and boost engagement, showcasing resilience and resourcefulness.

Similarly, Chow Kah Ying, an ICU nurse, managed the intense demands of frontline healthcare during COVID-19 while completing her degree, showcasing perseverance and purpose. Likewise, Michelle Seah transformed O-level failure into triumph, excelling in javelin and academics to earn the SIM Sports & Artistic Talent Award, proof that determination and discipline can rewrite any story.

These journeys reflect SIM's unwavering belief that leadership and resilience matter as much as grades, and that true achievement lies in character and contribution as much as in academic performance.

The Broader Vision

SIM's scholarships represent more than financial assistance. They serve as a strategic platform for transformation and growth. Recipients benefit from networking opportunities that connect them with alumni and industry leaders, fostering mentorship and career development. Many scholarships also provide international exposure through exchange programmes that broaden perspectives and enhance global competencies.

In addition to academic achievement, students cultivate essential life skills such as leadership, resilience and adaptability through experiential learning and community engagement. These qualities equip graduates to excel in uncertain environments and contribute meaningfully to society.

This commitment reflects SIM's core belief that education is not limited to examinations. It is about shaping leaders who create impact and drive positive change in a rapidly evolving world.

References:
  1. SIM Scholarship - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/scholarships
  2. SIM's STARRR Award - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/scholarships/sim-starrr-award-for-new-undergraduate-students
  3. SIM Award and Sports & Artistic Award - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/scholarships/sim-global-education-scholarship
  4. SIM Global Education Diploma Scholarships - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/scholarships/sim-global-education-diploma-scholarships
  5. Chairman's Award for Resilience - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/scholarships/chairman-s-award-for-resilience
  6. Turning Obstacles into Opportunities: Ernita's Journey of Growth - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/turning-obstacles-into-opportunities-ernita-journey-of-growth
  7. More Than Just a Profession: How Nursing Impacted Me as a Person - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/more-than-just-a-profession-how-nursing-impacted-me-as-a-person
  8. Sports once cost her studies but is now what drives her forward - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/sports-once-cost-her-studies-but-is-now-what-drives-her-forward
https://www.sim.edu.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

TagTag:
SIM Singapore Institute of Management

