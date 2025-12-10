Corporate

Bupa Hong Kong expands medical network to over 6500 points

December 10, 2025 | 19:09
(0) user say
Members now have access to a vast network of healthcare providers across Hong Kong and mainland China.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - Bupa Hong Kong ("Bupa") is proudly expanding its healthcare network to offer customers seamless, personalised and comprehensive care across Mainland China and Hong Kong. With access to more than 6,500 hospitals and service points, customers can enjoy cashless and priority medical services through Bupa's extensive network.

Starting December 2025, selected Bupa customers will enjoy priority outpatient and hospitalisation booking services in Mainland China through "Bupa Green Concierge", connecting them to more than 3,600 hospitals across 300 Chinese cities with the convenience of cashless access. The new service also includes access to network doctors providing specialised care, from preventive care and day procedure to cancer care support, ensuring a personalised and seamless care journey.

"The launch marks a significant expansion of Bupa's healthcare network in Mainland China and Hong Kong, reinforcing our commitment to providing customers with accessible care wherever they need it most", said Yuman Chan, General Manager of Bupa Hong Kong Insurance. "We are also proud to introduce 'Bupa Green Concierge' at a time when customers are seeking more robust options for medical care in Mainland China. By offering personalised support, an expanded network, and more affordable choices, while delivering on our 'Connected Care' strategy, we aim to help customers avoid long waits and receive timely, hassle-free care, ultimately improving health outcomes."

The pioneering benefits of "Bupa Green Concierge" include:

  • Expanded Network – Coverage across 300 cities and 3,600 designated hospitals in Mainland China
  • Cashless Convenience – Access to medical services within Bupa's hospital network
  • Priority Booking – Fast-tracked outpatient appointments at network hospitals within five working days
  • End-to-End Support – Assistance throughout the healthcare journey, including priority booking, registration, medication pickup and direct payment

In addition, Bupa customers can access to almost 3,000 service points in Hong Kong. "Bupa Care Managers" are now available at designated clinics to provide our members with personalised support, making their healthcare experience smoother and more centred around their needs. From assisting with digital health tools like Blua Health and ePharmacy, to offering guidance throughout clinic visits, to directing enquiries to the right Bupa teams—customers now get a healthcare experience which is smoother and more centred around their needs.

Meanwhile, Bupa Hong Kong was the first insurer to launch PharmaCare Programme with the city's largest health and beauty chain Mannings: offering members cashless pharmacist consultation and medication at over 60 pharmacy locations across the city.

With the growing need for flexible, transparent and affordable healthcare options, our newly launched Blua Health Pass is a non-insurance, subscription-based product designed to make private outpatient care more accessible across Hong Kong. It offers health support at over 300 designated service points, tailored to different lifestyles and budgets. Open to both members and non-members, Blua Health Pass is ideal for freelancers, recent graduates, or anyone without outpatient benefits. This is a simple 'buy and use' solution, giving everyone convenient access to healthcare services.

For more information about "Bupa Green Concierge", please visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bupa Hong Kong

Bupa Hong Kong Bupa Medical network expansion Healthcare providers access

