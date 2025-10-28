Simexco Daklak honoured at international spice fair in India

The 53rd International Pepper Community (IPC) Annual Session, held under the theme “Rejuvenating Pepper Trade: Innovation, Equity, and Regional Resilience” , is bringing together industry associations and enterprises from the world's major pepper-producing, exporting, and consuming nations from October 28-29. For Vietnam, the recognition of Simexco Daklak highlights both the country's export achievements and its commitment to a sustainable spice trade.

At the event, Simexco Daklak is showcasing activities that underline its leadership. Alongside its participation in the IPC session and the International Spice Exhibition, the company is receiving the award for Outstanding Pepper Exporter of 2024. It is also deepening connections with importers, distributors, and partners, while unveiling digital initiatives such as an interactive online factory tour and a system enabling international customers to trace products and track orders in real time. Beyond trade promotion, Simexco is working with global spice organisations to advance sustainability, farmer empowerment, and environmentally responsible production.

The company was the first Vietnamese pepper exporter to gain Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade certification in 2009, launching traceability and compliance with Maximum Residue Limits in demanding markets including the EU, United States, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

This role as a sustainability pioneer has enabled Simexco to collaborate with leading global spice companies on projects promoting regenerative agriculture, carbon reduction, and resilient farming. Its consistent focus on quality and responsibility has shaped a unique advantage in Vietnam's spice industry. In August this year, after years of ranking among the top six, the company rose to become Vietnam's largest pepper exporter, a milestone now affirmed by the IPC award.

Established in 1993, Simexco Daklak is wholly owned by Daklak Party Committee, with charter capital of VND315 billion ($12.6 million). Based in Buon Ma Thuot city, the firm is also among Vietnam's top three green coffee exporters, and is expanding into roasted and instant coffee products. Its three factories, Buon Ma Thuot, Binh Duong, and Hoa Phu, process up to 500 tonnes per day. In Daklak province, Simexco directly connects with over 40,000 coffee-farming household across 50,000 hectares.

The company's financial results underscore its growth momentum. In the fiscal year 2024 (October 2023-September 2024), Simexco Daklak recorded consolidated revenue of VND9,401 billion ($376 million), up 38 per cent on-year, with after-tax profit exceeding VND85 billion ($3.4 million), a 24 per cent increase.