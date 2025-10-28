Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Simexco Daklak honoured at international spice fair in India

October 28, 2025 | 17:10
(0) user say
Simexco Daklak Ltd., Vietnam's leading coffee and pepper exporter, has been honoured as the Outstanding Pepper Exporter of 2024 at the 53rd Annual Session of the International Pepper Community and International Spice Exhibition in India.
Simexco Daklak honoured at international spice fair in India

The 53rd International Pepper Community (IPC) Annual Session, held under the theme “Rejuvenating Pepper Trade: Innovation, Equity, and Regional Resilience” , is bringing together industry associations and enterprises from the world's major pepper-producing, exporting, and consuming nations from October 28-29. For Vietnam, the recognition of Simexco Daklak highlights both the country's export achievements and its commitment to a sustainable spice trade.

At the event, Simexco Daklak is showcasing activities that underline its leadership. Alongside its participation in the IPC session and the International Spice Exhibition, the company is receiving the award for Outstanding Pepper Exporter of 2024. It is also deepening connections with importers, distributors, and partners, while unveiling digital initiatives such as an interactive online factory tour and a system enabling international customers to trace products and track orders in real time. Beyond trade promotion, Simexco is working with global spice organisations to advance sustainability, farmer empowerment, and environmentally responsible production.

The company was the first Vietnamese pepper exporter to gain Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade certification in 2009, launching traceability and compliance with Maximum Residue Limits in demanding markets including the EU, United States, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

This role as a sustainability pioneer has enabled Simexco to collaborate with leading global spice companies on projects promoting regenerative agriculture, carbon reduction, and resilient farming. Its consistent focus on quality and responsibility has shaped a unique advantage in Vietnam's spice industry. In August this year, after years of ranking among the top six, the company rose to become Vietnam's largest pepper exporter, a milestone now affirmed by the IPC award.

Simexco Daklak Honored at IPC 53 as Vietnam Showcases Spice Leadership

Established in 1993, Simexco Daklak is wholly owned by Daklak Party Committee, with charter capital of VND315 billion ($12.6 million). Based in Buon Ma Thuot city, the firm is also among Vietnam's top three green coffee exporters, and is expanding into roasted and instant coffee products. Its three factories, Buon Ma Thuot, Binh Duong, and Hoa Phu, process up to 500 tonnes per day. In Daklak province, Simexco directly connects with over 40,000 coffee-farming household across 50,000 hectares.

The company's financial results underscore its growth momentum. In the fiscal year 2024 (October 2023-September 2024), Simexco Daklak recorded consolidated revenue of VND9,401 billion ($376 million), up 38 per cent on-year, with after-tax profit exceeding VND85 billion ($3.4 million), a 24 per cent increase.

As industry leaders convene in India, Simexco Daklak's award and participation underline Vietnam's position as a major exporter and as a champion of a sustainable and innovative spice trade.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
pepper Simexco Daklak Ltd.

Related Contents

EU regulations stall pepper exports

EU regulations stall pepper exports

Vietnam pepper exports reclaim billion-dollar mark after a decade

Vietnam pepper exports reclaim billion-dollar mark after a decade

Vietnam's spice industry heating up

Vietnam's spice industry heating up

Phuc Sinh Group valued at $320 million by European fund

Phuc Sinh Group valued at $320 million by European fund

Vietnam to face long-term shortage in pepper-farming areas

Vietnam to face long-term shortage in pepper-farming areas

China remains Vietnam's top pepper export market

China remains Vietnam's top pepper export market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020