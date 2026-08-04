Enzene launches NeX™ suite for local biomanufacturing

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzene, a leading global continuously innovative development and manufacturing organization (CIDMO™), today announced the launch of NeX™, a transformative end-to-end partnership model that enables governments, institutions, and biopharma organizations to establish world-class biomanufacturing capabilities wherever they need them.

Built on the company's proven EnzeneX® fully‑connected continuous manufacturing™ (FCCM™) platform, NeX delivers a turnkey, scalable, and sustainable way to make state-of-the-art innovation in biologics manufacturing transportable, close to patients and supply chains, and without the prohibitive capital burden of conventional fed‑batch facilities. By enabling local FCCM‑based manufacturing, governments can significantly expand patient affordability and access to life‑saving biologics.

Enzene's NeX program includes comprehensive build-out and launch coordination with support for facility design and build-out, technology transfer and IP licensing for the EnzeneX platform, workforce development through the company's SparX™ structured training curriculum, and ongoing operational support during start-up and commercialization. Where required, participating organizations may also receive access to selected products from Enzene's biosimilar portfolio for manufacture within their own regions.

"A conventional biologics plant often requires between $300 million and $400 million to build," commented Himanshu Gadgil, Ph.D., CEO of Enzene. "With our fully-connected continuous manufacturing platform, the same output can be achieved for $60–$80 million. The efficiency comes from a compact, integrated system architecture rather than the scale-intensive layouts of fed-batch facilities, allowing for long-term cost advantage and high product yields for locally manufactured biomedicines. We are already engaged in discussions with multiple governments and corporations all around the world and are looking forward to helping deliver affordable medicines to patients worldwide."

Enzene's NeX program is intended to help regions accelerate the establishment of local biopharma capabilities and risk-mitigated supply chains, develop domestic scientific talent, and reduce long-term manufacturing costs for local patients. The company estimates that facilities built under the program can achieve validation and commercial readiness in under three years.

For more information, visit www.enzene.com/nex.