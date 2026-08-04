Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Enzene launches NeX™ suite for local biomanufacturing

August 04, 2026 | 11:00
(0) user say
Enzene launched NeX™, a transformative end-to-end partnership model enabling governments, institutions and biopharma organisations to establish cost-efficient, high-yielding local biomanufacturing capabilities.

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzene, a leading global continuously innovative development and manufacturing organization (CIDMO™), today announced the launch of NeX™, a transformative end-to-end partnership model that enables governments, institutions, and biopharma organizations to establish world-class biomanufacturing capabilities wherever they need them.

Built on the company's proven EnzeneX® fully‑connected continuous manufacturing™ (FCCM™) platform, NeX delivers a turnkey, scalable, and sustainable way to make state-of-the-art innovation in biologics manufacturing transportable, close to patients and supply chains, and without the prohibitive capital burden of conventional fed‑batch facilities. By enabling local FCCM‑based manufacturing, governments can significantly expand patient affordability and access to life‑saving biologics.

Enzene's NeX program includes comprehensive build-out and launch coordination with support for facility design and build-out, technology transfer and IP licensing for the EnzeneX platform, workforce development through the company's SparX™ structured training curriculum, and ongoing operational support during start-up and commercialization. Where required, participating organizations may also receive access to selected products from Enzene's biosimilar portfolio for manufacture within their own regions.

"A conventional biologics plant often requires between $300 million and $400 million to build," commented Himanshu Gadgil, Ph.D., CEO of Enzene. "With our fully-connected continuous manufacturing platform, the same output can be achieved for $60–$80 million. The efficiency comes from a compact, integrated system architecture rather than the scale-intensive layouts of fed-batch facilities, allowing for long-term cost advantage and high product yields for locally manufactured biomedicines. We are already engaged in discussions with multiple governments and corporations all around the world and are looking forward to helping deliver affordable medicines to patients worldwide."

Enzene's NeX program is intended to help regions accelerate the establishment of local biopharma capabilities and risk-mitigated supply chains, develop domestic scientific talent, and reduce long-term manufacturing costs for local patients. The company estimates that facilities built under the program can achieve validation and commercial readiness in under three years.

For more information, visit www.enzene.com/nex.

By PR Newswire

Enzene Biosciences

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Enzene endtoend partnership local biomanufacturing biopharma organizations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020