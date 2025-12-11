Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RockFlow raises millions to boost AI agents and global reach

December 11, 2025 | 14:53
(0) user say
The funding will accelerate the development of advanced AI agents and support international market expansion.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 – RockFlow, a Singapore-based AI-native fintech company, today announced the completion of a new financing round raising tens of millions of U.S. dollars. The round was led by Ant Group, with participation from Monolith Management and existing shareholders Lanchi Ventures, Forwest Capital, and Evergreen.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the company's global business expansion and to further advance its proprietary financial AI Agent--Bobby.

Positioned as the world's first financial AI Agent, Bobby marks a pivotal shift from passive AI assistance to active execution. As a proprietary innovation seamlessly integrated into the RockFlow App, it transcends traditional chatbots to revolutionize the four critical phases of investing: information gathering, analysis, strategy formulation, and order execution. Acting as a dedicated 24/7 investment partner, Bobby leverages proprietary quantitative models to instantly generate tailored, multi-dimensional investment strategies that deliver genuine AI-powered value.

The financing follows the success of the RockAlpha AI Stock Trading Arena, a live-stock market test that benchmarked LLMs against real-world volatility. The initiative validated that RockFlow's AI agent, Bobby, can autonomously execute complex trading strategies, marking a pivotal shift from passive AI assistance to active, agentic decision-making.

Underpinning this growth is a strong regulatory foundation. RockFlow's parent group recently secured Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This milestone cements the platform's ability to conduct regulated financial business in the international financial hub. Building on this regulatory milestone, RockFlow is poised to scale its business operations worldwide.

The company plans to extend its service offerings into new verticals, including brokerage, trusts, stablecoins, and digital banking. This supports RockFlow's goal to build a comprehensive "All-in-One" platform that integrates traditional equities with emerging asset classes such as crypto, Real World Assets (RWA), and private equity.

"AI Agents are fundamentally reshaping the entry point and user experience for financial services," said Vakee, Founder & CEO of RockFlow. "Our mission is to make investing simple, smart and fun. We are building an interface where complex, professional financial services become accessible and personalized through AI, all while adhering to strict global compliance standards."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By RockFlow

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
RockFlow AI Agents

Related Contents

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

Avalara Agentic Tax 2025: AI Compliance Agents Automate Returns

Avalara Agentic Tax 2025: AI Compliance Agents Automate Returns

OutSystems: 93% Of Execs Back Custom AI Agents

OutSystems: 93% Of Execs Back Custom AI Agents

SleekFlow Debuts AgentFlow to Power Business Growth with AI Agents

SleekFlow Debuts AgentFlow to Power Business Growth with AI Agents

How economy is transformed by ESG and AI agents

How economy is transformed by ESG and AI agents

Apex by Arya.ai: Advanced APIs for Intelligent AI Agents

Apex by Arya.ai: Advanced APIs for Intelligent AI Agents

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

Credo Assurance earns ESG certification for sustainability reporting

Credo Assurance earns ESG certification for sustainability reporting

SMART launches centre to create wearable ultrasound imaging system

SMART launches centre to create wearable ultrasound imaging system

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

Credo Assurance earns ESG certification for sustainability reporting

Credo Assurance earns ESG certification for sustainability reporting

SMART launches centre to create wearable ultrasound imaging system

SMART launches centre to create wearable ultrasound imaging system

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020