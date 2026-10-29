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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Regent Hong Kong hosts Hanwoo beef culinary collaboration event

October 29, 2026 | 11:31
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The Steak House at Regent Hong Kong hosts a two-night culinary collaboration on 5-6 November, featuring Korean native Hanwoo beef prepared by chefs David Lee and Amine Errkhis.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2026 - Regent Hong Kong has announced the "Symphony of Hanwoo: Chef David Lee x Chef Amine Errkhis 4-Hands Culinary Journey," an exclusive culinary event available for two nights only on 5 and 6 November 2026. Hosted at The Steak House, the limited collaboration brings together Korean culinary memory, precision meat preparation, and the restaurant's long-standing focus on charcoal grilling to showcase Hanwoo beef, Korea's native cattle breed and one of the country's 100 National Cultural Symbols.

A Collaboration Built Around Meat, Memory, and Craft

Chef David Lee, owner-chef of Guunmong in Seoul's Hannam-dong and known to many as the "Meat Gangster," brings a cooking style shaped by exacting meat preparation and personal memory. His collaboration with Chef Amine Errkhis of The Steak House is designed as one shared menu rather than two separate chef showcases.

Together, they explore the culinary character of Hanwoo—a premium ingredient celebrated for its fine marbling, gentle natural sweetness, and tender, supple texture. The bespoke menu uses preparation and heat to demonstrate how the same beef can move between boldly seasoned Korean tradition and a more restrained charcoal-grilled style.

Two Expressions of Hanwoo Over Charcoal

The collaboration centres on the Hanwoo 1++ ribeye, presented in two contrasting expressions. Chef David Lee's galbi-marinated ribeye draws on a recipe passed down from his mother. The savoury-sweet marinade is designed to complement the ribeye's natural richness rather than cover it, while charcoal heat creates caramelised edges and a gentle smokiness.

Alongside this, Chef Amine Errkhis presents a Hanwoo 1++ Ribeye Cap with Glazed Heirloom Carrot. Taken from a richly marbled section of the cut, the beef is rolled into a compact cylinder for even cooking, seasoned simply with sea salt, and grilled over charcoal until deeply seared outside and medium-rare within. The heirloom carrot introduces sweetness, acidity, and texture as a counterpoint to foreground the pure character of the beef.

Fire and Fermentation: A Seoul–Hong Kong Culinary Dialogue

The broader five-course menu places Hanwoo within a conversation between Seoul and Hong Kong, extending the immersive culinary journeys associated with Regent Hong Kong's Dining Destination. Chef Lee's Yook Hwei on Brioche pairs Hanwoo filet mignon with Korean pear, uni, gochujang, and buttery brioche, while the Kimchi Bouillabaisse layers lobster, shellfish, cod, and shrimp with fennel, saffron, kimchi, kombu, cheongju, and doenjang. These dishes use fermentation, seafood, and Korean pantry flavours to build context before the main course, where live fire becomes the defining technique.

The evening concludes with Sweet Corn Bingsu by Executive Pastry Chef Andy Yeung, combining butter-grilled local sweet corn, milk bingsu, and jasmine rice ice cream for a lighter finish after the charcoal-grilled beef courses.

Event Snapshot: Symphony of Hanwoo 4-Hands Culinary Journey
  • Date: 5–6 November 2026
  • Time: 6:00pm–11:00pm
  • Venue: The Steak House, Regent Hong Kong
  • Price: HK$2,188 per person
  • Wine Pairing: Five-glass pairing available; price to be confirmed
  • Service Charge: 10%

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Regent Hong Kong

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TagTag:
Regent Hong Kong Symphony of Hanwoo Hanwoo beef The Steak House

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