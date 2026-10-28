Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Regent Hong Kong places third in Conde Nast Traveler awards

October 28, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
Hospitality venue Regent Hong Kong secured third place in the Condé Nast Traveler U.S. Readers' Choice Awards 2026, scoring 98.98 points across regional properties.

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong has been named among the top three hotels in Hong Kong and Macao in the Condé Nast Traveler U.S. Readers' Choice Awards 2026, placing third with a score of 98.98 in the publication's "Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" category. A flagship within IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, the hotel welcomes the honour as a meaningful international endorsement of its distinctive approach to luxury hospitality.

Chosen by readers, the recognition carries particular significance as an expression of travellers' appreciation and reinforces Regent Hong Kong's position among the region's leading luxury hotels. For the hotel, it affirms a simple belief: the most memorable stays feel genuinely personal.

Recognition rooted in care

"To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's readers is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences our guests carry with them," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This honour belongs to our colleagues, whose care, skill, and quiet dedication bring the Regent experience to life every day. We are deeply grateful to our guests, the luxury advisors who entrust their clients to us, and our partners for their continued confidence and support.

A discreet harbourfront retreat, reimagined

Set on the edge of Victoria Harbour and reimagined by architect and designer Chi Wing Lo, Regent Hong Kong brings sweeping water views into harmony with intimate, carefully considered spaces. Here, the Personal Haven experience invites guests to find their own rhythm: to pause above the energy of the city, savour its changing light, and feel at home through thoughtful, intuitive care.

A Triple Crown year

The award also follows Regent Hong Kong's recognition as an inaugural recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award, announced in June 2026. Introduced across the U.S. and U.K., the distinction honors hotels that have received the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards, bringing together editorial recognition and the endorsement of travellers.

Together, these honours offer both encouragement and a renewed sense of responsibility. Regent Hong Kong remains devoted to refining the details of each stay, nurturing service excellence, and creating Personal Havens that guests return to, in memory and in person.

By PR Newswire

IHG Hotels & Resorts

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Regent Hong Kong Conde Nast Traveler awards

Related Contents

Regent Hong Kong marks 40 years of Cantonese restaurant operations

Regent Hong Kong marks 40 years of Cantonese restaurant operations

Regent Hong Kong shines on La Liste 2026 as top hotel and restaurant

Regent Hong Kong shines on La Liste 2026 as top hotel and restaurant

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong Crowned Best Brand by Virtuoso

Regent Hong Kong Crowned Best Brand by Virtuoso

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Qingdao opens 26th Blue Fair marine talent exhibition

Qingdao opens 26th Blue Fair marine talent exhibition

Govee partners with Brady Tolbert launching smart holiday lighting

Govee partners with Brady Tolbert launching smart holiday lighting

GEEKOM displays A9 MEGA AI workstation at INDOCOMTECH 2026

GEEKOM displays A9 MEGA AI workstation at INDOCOMTECH 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Qingdao opens 26th Blue Fair marine talent exhibition

Qingdao opens 26th Blue Fair marine talent exhibition

Govee partners with Brady Tolbert launching smart holiday lighting

Govee partners with Brady Tolbert launching smart holiday lighting

GEEKOM displays A9 MEGA AI workstation at INDOCOMTECH 2026

GEEKOM displays A9 MEGA AI workstation at INDOCOMTECH 2026

Regent Hong Kong places third in Conde Nast Traveler awards

Regent Hong Kong places third in Conde Nast Traveler awards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020