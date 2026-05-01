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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Reach showcases AI vehicle portfolio at Auto China

May 01, 2026 | 07:22
(0) user say
The automotive technology provider presented comprehensive artificial intelligence systems for autonomous driving at the Beijing motor show.

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto China 2026, Reach officially unveiled its full-stack product portfolio designed to accelerate the intelligent evolution of AI vehicles. Industry leaders and experts, along with executives and representatives from Honda, Toyota, FAW, Geely, GAC, Dongfeng Voyah, FAW Jiefang, BMW, Volkswagen CARIAD, Chery, Nissan, Mazda, Hitachi Astemo, Bosch, UAES, ZTE Microelectronics and other global OEMs and industry partners, visited the booth for in-depth discussions on the future of AI-powered mobility and intelligent vehicle evolution.

At the show, Reach demonstrated how AI vehicles are moving from "responding to commands" to "understanding intent and proactively serving users." Human-vehicle interaction is evolving from isolated smart functions to integrated intelligent experiences, creating a new vision for future mobility.

Supporting this transformation is Reach's full-stack portfolio covering five key areas: AI Vehicle Neural Foundation, Emotional Cognition, Intelligent Driving Brain, Vehicle-Cloud Computational Brain, and Energy Heart.

At the core is NeuSAR OS, the digital foundation for AI vehicles. Backed by over 10 million production deployments, it provides secure, reliable, and scalable support for AI applications, enabling unified management of vehicle-wide capabilities, cross-domain resources, and AI Agents while improving development efficiency by 30%–50%.

Cloud OS introduces a vehicle-cloud collaborative computing architecture that allows flexible scheduling between onboard small models and cloud-based large models, reducing hardware dependency and optimizing computing costs.

For intelligent driving, Reach's full-stack AI solution and fifth-generation architecture NeuAUTO support faster mass production across passenger and commercial vehicles through unified software architecture and end-to-end AI models.

Reach AI Data-driven EV power system enables proactive battery health management and energy optimization. It also introduced AI-powered automated testing systems to improve testing efficiency and coverage.

Reach also launched its lifecycle-wide AI Agent solution, built on a full-domain data platform and intelligent systems for planning, after-sales, and operations, it supports product planning, price forecasting, safety monitoring, and customer operations across the full vehicle lifecycle.

As AI vehicles evolve toward full-system intelligence, system-level capability building and ecosystem collaboration are becoming the key to competitiveness. Reach is collaborating with global OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor partners to accelerate large-scale industrial deployment.

Looking ahead, Reach continues advancing its full-stack portfolio through stronger innovation and deeper ecosystem collaboration, enabling vehicles evolve into true intelligent agents and delivering smarter, safer, and more trusted mobility experiences worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Reach

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TagTag:
AI vehicle Auto China Reach

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