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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SC partners with Thai Longstay on residential positioning

May 02, 2026 | 13:36
(0) user say
The Thai property developer formed an alliance promoting the country as a premier international living destination for long-term residents.

BANGKOK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SC is driving Thailand's ambition to become a global residential hub by partnering with "Thai Longstay Management" (TLM) to offer special privileges for buyers of condominiums priced at 3 million THB and above. The campaign includes the Reference, COBE, and SCOPE brands across six prime locations: Wongwianyai, Rama 9, Kaset, Langsuan, Prom Phong, and Thonglor. Eligible buyers can apply for Long Stay Visa, reinforcing SC's role as a developer of international-standard residences.

Ms. Pitchakorn Meesak, Senior Executive Vice President – Global Network at SC Asset Corporation PLC (SC), stated that the company has collaborated with Thai Longstay Management (TLM), an organization dedicated to supporting long-term stays in Thailand. Together, they are launching a campaign to meet the demands of foreign customers wishing to reside in Thailand long-term. Starting this April, customers who purchase and complete the transfer of an SC condominium valued at THB 3 million or more will be eligible to apply for a one-year long-stay visa.

"A crucial factor influencing the decisions of international clients is not only project quality or location but also the ease of staying long-term," said Ms. Pitchakorn. "Since visa restrictions often remain an obstacle, SC is committed to developing solutions that reduce these limitations. This initiative aims to make living and investing in Thailand more accessible, supporting the country's push toward becoming a 'World-Class Living Destination,' especially at a time when global citizens are increasingly concerned about geopolitical conflicts."

The campaign initially features condominium projects under three brands in six high-potential locations:

  1. Reference Sathorn-Wongwianyai: Located near the BTS Green Line (Wongwianyai Station) with river views. It offers convenient access to Silom, Sathorn, and ICONSIAM, featuring 24-hour common areas.
  2. COBE Kaset-Sripatum: A ready-to-move-in project adjacent to the BTS Green Line (Bang Bua Station), opposite Sripatum University. It offers full facilities open 24 hours and is only 10 minutes from Central Ladprao.
  3. COBE Ratchada-Rama 9: A new project ready for occupancy in late May, located near MRT Thailand Cultural Centre and Central Rama 9.
  4. SCOPE Langsuan: An 'Ultimate Class' condominium in the Langsuan area—one of Thailand's most expensive land locations—offering peak privacy and meticulous design in every detail.
  5. SCOPE Promsri: One of Thailand's most luxurious low-rise condominiums in the Sukhumvit area. It features a concept tailored for the new generation, incorporating iconic global furniture brands such as Ligne Roset.
  6. SCOPE Thonglor: An ultra-luxury 32-story high-rise featuring an exclusive collection of only 18 penthouse units, situated directly next to BTS Thonglor.

Ms. Pitchakorn further added that Thailand remains a top destination for various foreign groups, including retirees, medical tourists, international students, and those seeking to avoid the impact of global conflicts. Providing Long Stay Visa privileges will play a vital role in helping these groups make decisions more easily, allowing Thailand to better accommodate "Global Citizens" who value Thailand as a residence.

SC continues to develop projects and services that meet international standards, focusing on living quality, strategic locations, and superior after-sales service. This is aimed at building confidence and supporting Thailand's journey toward becoming a premier global destination for long-term living. Interested foreign buyers or agents can request more information at internationalbuyers@scasset.com or via Line OA: SC Asset Global.

Additionally, SC executives recently met with Ms. Piyaphat Suban Na Ayudhya, Chairperson and CEO of Thai Longstay Management (TLM). They exchanged information and perspectives regarding long-stay visa applications and real estate investment in Thailand to unlock new potential for property ownership and ensure foreign customers have a correct understanding of long-stay residency.
www.scasset.com

By PR Newswire

SC Asset Corporation PLC

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